Tourism employee awarded $48,000 after owner 'abandons' company

The Employment Relations Authority has awarded a Queenstown tourism employee $48,000 in lost wages and compensation.

Francesco Garino Canina told the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) he was employed by Southern Lakes Sightseeing from May 2019 to July 2021 as the company’s Queenstown-based service manager.

The company is described online as providing Lord of the Rings tours and Canina’s role involved working from home, operating a van, and arranging tours that were booked online.

A written decision by ERA member David Beck says Canina only saw Zibo Liu – the sole director and shareholder of Southern Lakes Sightseeing – when he was first employed and one other time, in Christchurch.

Liu did not participate in the proceedings.

When he started with the company, Canina was to be paid a fixed income for 40 hours each week, but his pay was erratic, the decision says.

In October 2021, he contacted Liu to say he was owed 13 weeks’ remuneration and that he was having difficulties with the company’s accounting package.

He learnt she was in China, but she later indicated she had returned to New Zealand after being in Covid-19 lockdown.

She assured him she was sorting the payroll issues but believed the business was not trading, and she proposed to close from December.

There was no further communication from her after that.

The authority found Canina was effectively dismissed or made redundant in circumstances when he could have expected his employer to engage in a consultation process.

He was awarded unpaid wages of $27,040 – covering the 19 weeks of wages outstanding as of November 14, 2021, plus seven weeks’ worth of pay to allow for a period of consultation and notice.

There were also orders for holiday pay, compensation of $15,000, and legal costs of $4000.

Canina was “ill-used” by his employer while he was in a vulnerable position, as he was seeking residency, the decision says.

“Mr Canina was afforded no respect or dignity from Southern Lakes Sightseeing and Ms Liu who simply abandoned her responsibilities as the company director and sole shareholder,” it says.