Countdown’s Food for Good Foundation: A helping hand for those who need it most

More Kiwis than ever are struggling, burdened by the rising cost of living, inflation, and an increasingly angry climate. That's brought the need for a helping hand closer for families across Aotearoa New Zealand – and Countdown has stepped up its work to help those in need.

Its Food for Good Foundation donates more than $7 million in food and local sponsorship every year to communities across the motu and now, with winter settling in, the foundation is teaming up with The Salvation Army to bring warmth to those feeling the pinch at the chilliest time of year.

Countdown Managing Director Spencer Sonn says the work of the Foundation is never done, but the colder months make things harder for everyone. "Our Food for Good Foundation work happens all year round, but we know that winter is an especially tough time for many Kiwi families, especially with higher household costs, so it's important that we really lean in," he explains.

SUPPLIED Countdown managing director Spencer Sonn.

Launched in 2020 in recognition of the role Countdown plays in making Kiwis' lives a little better everyday, the Food for Good Foundation contributes to a better and healthier Aotearoa by putting food on the plates of those experiencing hardship. The Foundation invites the participation of customers, who can donate food and other items, or make cash contributions directly to partner organisation The Foodbank Project via foodbank.org.nz.

Part of 'leaning in' is understanding how to reach the people who need help. While Countdown's speciality is reaching customers as it serves more than 3 million people a week in 196 communities across the country, Sonn points out that getting help to where it's needed requires expert assistance. That's why it works with The Salvation Army in its quest to feed hungry families – the Sallies are recognised for their ability to engage and help when and where it matters.

Of course, Countdown customers are part of the solution, and are encouraged to donate in-store by dropping off canned goods, treats or other non-perishable goods if they can. "This year, in addition to collecting food and donations from our generous customers, we'll also be matching donations up to $200,000," says Sonn. He adds that any donations to The Foodbank Project pay for goods delivered by Countdown to The Salvation Army foodbanks for distribution to those in need. "Customers can choose exactly what they want to donate, and easily see what's most in need in different regions It couldn't be simpler to make a meaningful impact."

SUPPLIED In-store fundraising resulted in donations of more than $430,000 in food and funds to communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

There's a broader ethos behind the concept of Food for Good, reflecting the Foundation's goals of looking after vulnerable New Zealanders, protecting the environment for the long term, and helping all Kiwi enjoy the opportunity to thrive. It's about using food for good. It's also reflected in Countdown's founding membership of the Red Cross Disaster Alliance, which raises money for disaster relief while providing on-the-ground support from Red Cross New Zealand's specialist teams.

Sonn says Countdown started 2023 by helping raise funds for those affected by the Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau floods, then rapidly pivoting to in-store fundraising resulting in donations of more than $430,000 in food and funds to communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. This included the delivery of over 70 tonnes of water, meat, fruit, vegetables and other essentials to evacuation centres in Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay.

While some suffer ongoing hardship and require the support of The Salvation Army, others experience short-term difficulty often caused by natural disasters. In either situation, Countdown is part of the solution along with its customers and partners. Says Sonn: "We remain in close contact with the National Emergency Management Agency during natural disasters, and that means we can be there to help quickly and meaningfully. We're in the business of food, and we play to that strength when it comes to supporting communities. We're experts in getting the essentials where they need to be, even in really challenging conditions, and it's our privilege to be able to do help where we can."

Find out more about Countdown's Food for Good Foundation here or donate directly online via The Foodbank Project.