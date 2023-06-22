The experienced skipper who navigates the odd ridiculous question

Rachel McGregor, skipper and owner of her own wildlife cruise company, fields many interesting questions about her occupation.

‘‘Your partner must be earning well to be able to finance this boat,’’ was the comment directed to Rachel McGregor.

The 41-year-old is the owner/operator of Port to Port Cruises and Wildlife Tours, and she is a familiar sight on Otago Harbour in her vessel Sootychaser.

The comment was made by a man to McGregor earlier this month, and ‘’It initially made me angry, but once the shock of the comment dies down, it is just a little bit amusing . . . I suppose’’.

‘‘I wasn’t really sure what his intention was, maybe it was a pick-up line, because they are trying to find out whether you have a partner.’’

McGregor said people had been very supportive throughout her career, which included 18 years in commercial boating, but it hadn’t been unusual to receive the odd comment about her gender, size, age, and now financial matters.

‘‘When people make these comments, which in someways belittles everything I’ve gone through, they really don’t know what I’ve gone through.

‘‘I don’t take offence by it, even though I’m shocked.’’

‘‘I’m quite happy for people to be unfiltered.’’

She recalled working on a dredge operating the machinery, when a person asked her if she was there to make the tea.

McGregor, who stands 157cm tall, said: ‘‘I didn’t look like the sort of person who is strong enough to do the work people expected you to do on a dredge’’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Rachel McGregor on the Sootychaser which offers maritime tours on Otago Harbour.

She told Stuff that she loves life on the water, with her experience including working as a guide on a tourist boat, and then later getting her skipper’s ticket.

‘‘There is no other job I wanted to do.’’

Her love of the maritime industry had given her various opportunities, including Search and Rescue, marine oil spill response training, and the aforementioned dredge for four years.

While she enjoyed her time on those working boats, she missed regular interactions with the public.

‘‘That is when I decided to do something myself.’’

‘‘I didn’t really identify a gap in the market, I wanted to get on a boat, I wanted my own boat, and if I got my own boat I wanted to show people stuff, and they can pay for my fuel . . . that was my business plan.’’

She first investigated buying a boat back in 2014, but when that was sold to someone else, ‘‘I ended-up letting that idea go’’.

Instead, she turned her attention to buying an investment property but in 2017 decided instead to get her own boat built to the specifications she required: a trailer boat able to be towed by a normal road vehicle, it had to have an outdoor motor, a large cabin, be wider than a normal boat, and be able to transport 20 people.

That’s when she took ownership of the Sootychaser, and began operating out of Back Beach, near Port Chalmers, about 13km from central Dunedin.

McGregor would take up to 14 passengers for wildlife cruises, compared to a ferry crossing which could take about 20.

‘‘It is a personal experience rather than anything fancy,’’ McGregor said of the tours.

DOC/Supplied Albatross at Taiaroa Head in Dunedin, just one of many species able to be spotted from Otago Harbour.

Passengers would regularly spot the likes of albatross, humpback whales, southern right whales, orca, sea lions and fur seals.

‘‘On a typical wildlife cruise we see between 13-20 species.’’

She had found her business sweet spot even as the global pandemic effectively shut off the growing cruise industry.

While the hardest day of the lockdown came early, when she realised that the cruise ship trip earlier that day would be her last for a while, it meant she finally had time to focus on the business side of her company: ‘‘it was an opportunity to do things smarter’’.

Fast-forward three years and the ferry service across the harbour had become increasingly popular for cyclists, coinciding with major cycleways being developed on both sides of Otago Harbour.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Rachel McGregor has held her skipper’s ticket for 18 years.

During school holidays McGregor, who was also a working mother, also operated a service to Quarantine Island, where families could part in a treasure hunt.

‘‘It is quite a satisfying lifestyle, as a single person to have been able to build a business from nothing . . . it was a hell of a process to set this up and was an incredibly challenging few years.’’

As part of her business she did all the jobs, ranging from servicing the engine of the Sootychaser to cleaning the toilets.

McGregor said during the almost two decades she had worked on the harbour she had been the only woman with a skipper’s ticket, but was now aware of one other.

‘‘It is not very often I hear a lady’s voice on the VHF radio . . . when I do it is always a surprise.’’

‘‘One day it won’t be.’’