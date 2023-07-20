The growing wave of women in New Zealand’s tech start-up space

New Zealand's start-up scene is booming, with more of our tech companies going global each year and raising investment from around the world. Increasingly, female entrepreneurs and investors are at the heart of the action, creating and backing some of our best and brightest emerging companies.

While there's still work to do to boost gender diversity in the tech industry and then into tech-led companies, our start-up scene is producing some of the best female founders and investors on the planet.

Government-backed investment firm New Zealand Growth Capital Partners (NZGCP) invests in early-stage innovative companies with over 260 companies invested in since it was set up in 2002. As part of its mandate, NZGCP supports efforts to develop female investors and business owners to help turn emerging female-led companies into international success stories and in recent times have invested in female-founded and led companies such as ZeroJet, Banqer and JunoFem.

Resources and investment vehicles for women founders on NZGCP's radar include ArcAngels, an angel investment organisation for female-led early-stage businesses, Even Capital (the brain-child of successful Kiwi entrepreneur and investor duo Anna Stuck and Sarah Park), which provides venture capital investment for women, by women, and programmes such as Startmate's Women Fellowship and the Electrify Aotearoa accelerator programme.

NZGCP believes that backing female entrepreneurs is a critical part of ensuring the full range of innovative ideas and product development brings the best out of NZ's start-up industry and boosts the country's national economy. Building the pipeline of women moving into the tech sector and launching start-ups is critical to the overall success of the start-up and venture capital sectors. Here are some of the women working hard to support and raise awareness of New Zealand's tech and start-up sectors:

SUPPLIED Marian Johnson is chief executive of start-up hub Ministry of Awesome (MoA), which has supported woman-founded companies and is working hard to increase representation of women in the tech and start-up space.

Founding a tech start-up

As chief executive of start-up hub Ministry of Awesome (MoA), Marian Johnson is uniquely placed to spot up-and-coming woman-led start-ups. MoA has become one of New Zealand's top producers of early-stage companies, supporting about 60 founders a year through their early stage incubator and accelerator programmes.

In recent times, the organisation has supported woman-founded companies including aerospace start-up Pyper Vision; plant based food startup, Grater Goods; and pioneering water treatment company EClean Envirowaste.

Johnson says MoA is working hard to increase representation of women in the tech and start-up space, and sees it as an important step in developing our economy.

"Seven out of ten start-ups in New Zealand are made up of all-male teams, and we have to do more as a sector to ensure diversity in this incredibly important sector. Today's startups are tomorrow's future industry and – at the moment – NZ's future is being created by men. This represents an invaluable lost opportunity for New Zealand's future economy especially when you consider that diversity will always outperform homogeneity and that's certainly true in the startup and innovation sector."

Ministry of Awesome runs Electrify Aotearoa, an annual conference for women founders and investors, and the event is growing rapidly each year. Women leaders in the tech and innovation space inspire up-and-coming leaders, and Johnson says there's no shortage of local success stories to learn from.

"One of our keynotes last year was Alliv Samson, the co-founder of the education tech company Kami – used in 90% of US schools. Alliv is an incredibly inspiring Kiwi founderwho tackled a big problem in the education sector and our attendees were really excited to hear from her."

This year's Electrify conference will feature well-known founders such as Brooke Roberts from Sharesies and other lesser known founders such as Olivia Ogilvie, co-founder and CEO of Opo Bio, New Zealand's first cultivated meat start-up.

"The depth and expertise of our women founder bench in New Zealand is pretty epic and really deserves so much more attention, support, and investment," says Johnson.

Other women founders in Aotearoa who are kicking goals include Brooke Roberts of Sharesies, Janine Grainger of Easy Crypto, Bex Rempel of ZeroJet, Jennifer Kruger of JunoFem, Alliv Samson of Kami, Kendall Flutey of Banqer, Tamaryn Hankinson of The Clinician, Jessica Lam of Aquafortus, Anne Fulton and Jo Mills of Fuel50, Professor Cather Simpson of Orbis Diagnostics, Jessica Manins of Beyond, Rachel O'Shea and Kathryn Topp of Yabble.

SUPPLIED "It's really important for us to back diverse teams. Obviously, there are gender equity reasons, but the data shows that diverse teams produce better outcomes," says Samantha Wong, a partner at Blackbird Ventures and leader of the venture capital firm's team in New Zealand

Investing in tech start-ups led by women

Across the tech industry, female leaders are spearheading investment and playing a role to support women-led start-ups.

Suse Reynolds and Bridget Unsworth of the Angel Association New Zealand (AANZ) are examples of leading women in the start-up sector, alongside Nina Le Lievre at Enterprise Angels and Prue Halstead at Invest South and Mainland Angel Investors.

Samantha Wong, a partner at Blackbird Ventures and leader of the venture capital firm's team in New Zealand, is also committed to supporting female-led tech companies and female entrepreneurs.

"It's really important for us to back diverse teams," Wong says. "Obviously, there are gender equity reasons, but the data shows that diverse teams produce better outcomes. There are many studies that support that at an international level."

The VC firm has backed successful female-led companies including Canva, the Australian multibillion-dollar tech giant founded by Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht.

While Blackbird doesn't have a mandate to invest in female-led businesses, the VC firm is keen to improve gender representation and focuses on diversity at every stage of its investment planning.

"We focus on diversity through the funnel, including the companies that we take meetings with and bring to investment committee pitches," Wong says. "Our target is that at least 40% of our IC pitches should have at least one female founder."

Wong says female representation in tech is moving "in the right direction", and believes grassroot initiatives can ensure more female entrepreneurs emerge.

"We run a programme called Giants for early-stage founders, and we have roughly 40% female founders, and are tracking to get to 50-50."

"Another important thing happening in the industry is that companies are recognising they need gender diversity earlier in their growth journey," Wong adds. "That's important, because the future founders of tomorrow are working in growth companies today."

Whether an angel investor or venture capital investor, here are more of Aotearoa's stand out women in this space: Nadine Hill (Punakaiki Fund), Tracy Atkin (Angel Investors Marlborough), Jo Wickham (Icehouse Ventures), Ngaio Merrick and Mitali Purohit (Nuance), MJ Alvarez (WNT Ventures), Caroline Quay and Maxine Simmons (CaraMed Capital), Imche Veiga (Outset Ventures), Cassie McAdams (Movac), Phoebe Harrop (Blackbird Ventures), Molly Yang (Aspire – NZGCP) and Kate Burgos (Elevate – NZGCP).

Creating opportunities for young women in the tech industry

After a successful corporate career leading some of NZ's biggest companies, entrepreneur and philanthropist Theresa Gattung has made it her life's goal to help women succeed in business.

The former Telecom CEO and co-founder of My Food Bag has been involved in a series of initiatives to help female founders in NZ, including the formation of an investment fund for female-led businesses with Icehouse Ventures, and setting up Coralus NZ, a start-up incubator for female-led companies.

She is also a patron of Co. of Women, an organisation that develops high-performing female business owners, and funds the Chair for Women in Entrepreneurship programme at the University of Auckland.

Gattung is passionate about improving opportunities for female entrepreneurs, providing access to funding and resources, and addressing the gender gap in the start-up scene.

"When I became an entrepreneur, I realised how much harder it was to raise capital successfully, and wanted to help," she explains. "I strongly believe that women with the means have to support other women."

The Women in Entrepreneurship programme at the University of Auckland helps young entrepreneurs develop their business careers, and Gattung believes grassroots educational programmes will be vital in developing the next generation.

"Female entrepreneurs are definitely an underserved market, and there's a business opportunity," she adds. "New Zealand is going in the right direction, and there are more people now focused on addressing the gender gap."

Other women supporting students in the entrepreneurial space include Judith Marecek and Darsel Keane of Velocity, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Auckland, Terry Shubkin of Young Enterprise Scheme, Rachel Butler of Startup Dunedin, Alexia Hilbertidou of GirlBoss.

New Zealand's tech start-up space is a thriving environment for women, and whether you're an entrepreneur, interested in investing in or supporting female founders ... There is no shortage of opportunities!

Reach out to any of the below groups, or to NZGCP to find out more: