'Seriously bad state of affairs': Council-owned company fined over wastewater negligence

Algal growth, scum and sanitary napkins littered several seemingly abandoned wastewater treatment plants in South Otago in late 2019.

A council-owned company that abandoned wastewater treatment plants it was paid to look after has been deemed “negligent” and declined a discharge without conviction.

Christchurch City Council-owned Citycare was awarded a five-year contract in June 2019 with the Clutha District Council to look after five plants. Within months, inspectors for the Otago Regional Council found the plants were plagued with issues, including algal growth, scum, and sanitary napkins in the water.

The Clutha District Council was fined nearly $490,000 in December 2021, but Citycare pleaded not guilty to an initial 12 charges. Six were later dismissed.

The six remaining charges were for discharging or allowing the discharge of contaminants from plants at Stirling, Owaka, Kaka Point, Tapanui and Lawrence between November 28 and December 5, 2019.

One was for the “discharge of odorous compounds to air”, which gave off a smell like rotten meat for those living near the Lawrence oxidation pond. The other five charges were for discharges of wastewater to water or land.

Inspections happened in late 2019, including one that found the plants “were untidy, overgrown, unmaintained and none were operating properly”.

The plants at Tapanui and Lawrence “looked abandoned”, and all five plants looked to be falling apart and were assessed as being non-compliant.

Otago Regional Council/Supplied An emergency overflow weir is found to be blocked at the Lawrence treatment plant in 2019.

Citycare later acknowledged maintenance work had been “hands off”, with site managers not visiting the sites and staff only driving by.

The company’s counsel, Philip Shamy ​argued for a discharge without conviction, saying Citycare was “the unfortunate dupe” when compared with the council that contracted them.

The Clutha District Council, it was argued, operated bio filters to a poor standard by not spending money on maintenance.

“They were more than aware they were not operating as they should.”

Because of the contract, the company did not have the ability or capital to upgrade the bio filter ponds to an acceptable standard, which was the Clutha District Council’s responsibility, Shamy said.

Otago Regional Council/Supplied Floating debris found in an oxidation pond in Lawrence in 2019.

The company was a “prime target”, and its culpability was much less than the Clutha District Council, which had “complete control” over the plants.

As a result of publicity, the company’s employees – of which there were about 600 – were vilified and there were graffiti attacks about the matter in the Clutha area. A conviction, if entered, would cause further harm as it would put prospective clients off working with Citycare, Shamy argued.

Judge Brian Dwyer said the company should have vigorously pursued upgrades with the council, and then the matter may not have ended up before the courts.

The discharge of untreated human effluent into waterways was “simply unacceptable on any basis”, and the community expected resource consents to be complied with.

Photographs from the inspections revealed a “seriously bad state of affairs”.

The Otago Regional Council’s counsel, Nathan Laws,​ argued Citycare needed more maintenance oversight of the treatment plants – not less – for plants with underlying infrastructure issues.

“It cannot take significant comfort from the state of the infrastructure.”

Otago Regional Council/Supplied The Lawrence oxidation pond gave off a smell likened to rotten meat.

Dwyer, who delivered his decision in the Dunedin District Court on Friday, noted the plants had to be operated in accordance with their manuals, and discharges had to meet what was permitted.

Replacing and maintaining the media in the beds at the wastewater plants had been all but ignored by the Clutha District Council in the months before Citycare took over management.

That raised issues over culpability, but while contractor Citycare was less culpable, it “cannot be considered to be blameless”, Judge Dwyer said.

The need to protect the country’s waters was of national importance, and a sentence should reflect that statutory importance, and act as a deterrent to others, he said.

He noted the district council made failures in managing the plants, but the “hands-off” approach by Citycare – which led to effluent entering waterways and odours being emitted – was negligent.

Otago Regional Council/Supplied The Owaka treatment plant showed significant ponding in 2019, meaning worms used to treat wastewater had died.

He ordered Citycare to pay $120,000 – $20,000 for each charge.

“This was offending of some gravity,” Dwyer said, as he denied the company a discharge without a conviction.

Earlier this year, the Clutha District Council’s water operations and maintenance contract with Citycare Water ended by mutual agreement.

Citycare and the Clutha District Council both declined to comment.

The Otago Regional Council also declined to comment until after the appeal period had ended.