Is poor information management holding back your business?

Messy files, duplicate folders, and unclear information management systems have dogged businesses for as long as computers have been around. Most businesses have had file permission problems or had folders saved in the wrong place, impacting efficiency, creating stress, and wasting time. Staff can't find information quickly, and when they do, they don't know if it's the right version. As NZ companies look for a more efficient way, a cutting-edge technology system aims to solve these age-old information management issues.

New Zealand business DocSmart Solutions is a Premier Partner of leading global information management platform M-Files, which transforms how companies organise their information and data. The software redefines how files and information are stored and accessed, and DocSmart has taken it country-wide.

Metadata is at the heart of how M-Files works. Any user of a modern streaming service such as Netflix will be familiar with the concept; you can look for a movie by its genre, actor, or name, and the same video file will show up however you search, because it has been tagged in several different ways.

The search tool on streaming platforms is metadata in action; it allows viewers to find the right movie as the file has several tags. With M-Files, the same concept applies to company files, with tags added to documents so they are easily findable through an easy-to-use search engine.

With so many businesses struggling with different document repositories, and other programs like Microsoft Teams creating additional places to save files, folder management can get messy. DocSmart owner Treve Clayton is effusive about M-Files and how it can solve pain points.

SUPPLIED Research group Forrester Consulting estimates that investing in M-Files can produce a 270% return on investment.

"Poor information management is holding companies back," Treve says. "Most companies have the same problems; they can't find information because they don't know where it is, or they can't find it quickly and staff are under pressure. A lot of companies will have lots of versions of the same document, and M-Files solves all those problems and more."

Treve says M-Files also ensures common business issues like data security, compliance and workflow problems are automated – all within the flow of work. The system can be delivered either on a company's own IT system, or in the Cloud, which meets the highest standards for data security.

In 2018, the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) invited DocSmart onto the panel to help co-design Enterprise Content Management as a Service (ECMaaS) for NZ government agencies.

"DIA added us to their panel as they'd done the research and had looked across the world for the best technology. At the end of 2020, DocSmart and M-Files were selected as the first content management solution to be pre-approved for government agencies on the Pae Hokohoko Marketplace. It's a great pedigree for us to have," Treve adds.

M-Files goes beyond streamlining files and folder management; it can also connect to other software systems and put information from those systems into context. By connecting with other software, it can act as a central hub, enabling employees to search for information through a single platform.

The software can also manage permissions with metadata, so staff have appropriate access to the right files. For example, M-Files can automatically ensure that information relating to an employee agreement can only be viewed by the HR team and the people who need to see it.

PEXELS DocSmart is boosting business efficiency with M-Files.

M-Files also makes it easy for a business to switch from an old folder-based system.

Treve adds: "Rival systems need businesses to migrate their files over when they switch, and that's time-consuming and expensive. M-Files can connect to other repositories like network folders, Google Drive, Microsoft SharePoint and Teams, and text scan the content at rest, essentially creating an 'enterprise search engine' powered by M-Files."

The M-Files technology is also smart, using the latest artificial intelligence and machine learning to assist in organising and streamlining files. It can even suggest metadata and flag files for potential privacy issues, acting as an internal watchdog for data management.

Research group Forrester Consulting estimates that investing in M-Files can produce a 270% return on investment. Treve and the DocSmart team have already helped over 170 businesses across New Zealand, Australia, and the Pacific Islands to tidy up their information management, and he's ready to spread the word.

He says fixing information management can be a transformative business decision: "We can make the solution fit for you and solve your information management problems. M-Files is well priced and is not just aimed at government agencies; it's also great for small, medium, and large privately owned businesses."

Ready to tidy up your information management? Get in touch with DocSmart for an in-person or virtual no-obligation demo.