New company offers unlimited leave and sick leave to employees

A new store offering unlimited leave and sick leave to staff has been inundated with applicants.

Liam O’Neill is the managing director of Hobby Lords, which officially opened its Dunedin flagship store on Friday night, and is eyeing expansion around the country with six further franchise and owner/operator stores.

The store specialises in trading card games, board games, role-playing games and tabletop games, but it wasn’t all just fun and games for O’Neill, who left his career in the automotive sector to pursue his passion.

“I've been in the trenches and in the corporates and I've seen how burnout is a massive issue, especially over the last few years.’’

To counter that, the store offers staff unlimited leave and unlimited sick leave.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Liam O'Neill of Hobbylords.

“It massively increases morale and keeps them happy,’’ O’Neill said.

“It is a huge thing for us.’’

When the King Edward St store posted that it was looking for staff and was offering unlimited leave and sick leave, applications flooded in.

More than 150 applicants applied for a job, at a time of a tight labour market.

“It has been coming through non-stop, I get constant emails coming through our channel,’’ O’Neill said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A familiar character.

Another advantage of the policy was that subliminally, customers picked-up when staff morale was high which led to a better experience for staff and customers alike.

Since the fledgling company, which employs ten staff at the Dunedin site, had been monitoring the leave “we've had no issues whatsoever’’.

Those perks would also be rolled-out at the chain’s other stores, announced at the launch, including locations at Wellington, Palmerston North, Christchurch, Invercargill and Auckland.

Those stores were all expected to open by the end of next year.

Many of the games the store sold had always been popular but exploded in popularity during the Covid lockdowns, “it just put it into a different stratosphere’’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A gaming table at Hobbylords.

O’Neill got into card games when he was aged about eight, and “it taught me a lot of things; maths, strategy, sociability... so from my point of view, it is really good for kids, because it gets them out of their shell’’.

The Dunedin store had undergone a $200,000 facelift, and employed local businesses for that fitout.

“It costs more to do that but we wanted to support local, we wanted to support the community.’’

The company was behind a system which allowed them to expand quickly, reducing the likes of stock management by around 60%.

“That means we can be more price competitive for our customers.’’

One of the store’s most popular events was its weekly Pokemon night, “it is like a big community night, and the biggest night had about 80 people’’.

“I really enjoy this stuff. It is not every day you go to your job and you love what you do.’’