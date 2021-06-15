Cafe offers free menstrual products after customer's period accident

Caitlin Holloway and Jonas Jessen Hansen are offering free menstrual products at their Dunedin cafe, ADJØ.

When a person made a hurried exit from a cafe after bleeding on a seat during their period, the owners decided they needed to do something.

As a result, free menstrual products are now available in the bathroom of cafe and gallery ADJØ, in the Dunedin suburb of North East Valley.

And not just for customers, but for anyone in need.

Owners Caitlin Holloway, 29, and Jonas Jessen Hansen, 30, had been thinking of providing free products for a while, but fast-tracked their decision in the wake of what unfolded in their cafe and events overseas.

Scotland has recently made period products free for anyone who needs them, while a programme offering free tampons and pads to school students was launched at Auckland Girls’ Grammar School on Tuesday, part of a $25 million scheme to combating period poverty.

Those talking points for the couple and their customers turned to action after one had to leave the cafe after bleeding on a seat.

“We both felt so terrible that we hadn’t had anything set up to help them, and the next day we purchased a range of tampons and pads for the cafe,” Holloway said.

The couple said period poverty was not something that was often openly discussed, but there was clearly a need.

“As cafe owners we never see the need in the cafe,” Holloway said.

“Most of the customers that come through have enough of a disposable income that they can afford to buy a coffee even if it’s just once a week, which we can assume means they can afford menstrual products.

“The problem is that it’s not something you necessarily see because people don’t really talk about it.”

Each week they refill the bowl of products, which is often near-empty.

Those products are available for non-customers, with the couple asking staff to let anyone use the bathroom.

The couple said the reaction from customers had been overwhelmingly positive, including donations of spare products.

“We’d like to take it a step further and get menstruation underwear and menstrual cups donated so that there are a variety of options to suit different people and their needs,” Holloway said.

“We pride ourselves in being a safe and inclusive space for everyone.”

The couple also want to see more businesses take up the idea, but say ending period poverty is not the responsibility of small or even big businesses.