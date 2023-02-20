Indian restaurant owners found guilty of 'serious' migrant exploitation

Indian Sumner in May 2019. The restaurant now has another name and is owned and operated by different people. (Google Streetview)

Two Christchurch men have been convicted of migrant exploitation after underpaying restaurant workers and forcing some to return part of their pay after it was increased to meet work visa requirements.

Indian Sumner operators Dalip Singh Baidwan and Matvant Kaur were convicted earlier this month of three representative charges under section 351 of the Immigration Act 2009.

Baidwan and Kaur were found guilty of underpaying migrant workers and failing to observe holiday pay obligations.

The exploitation happened between May 2015 and August 2020, when Immigration New Zealand (INZ) was first made aware of the allegations.

READ MORE:

* Migrant who blew whistle on illegal job premiums now faces deportation

* Retailer who withheld $73,000 in wages gets home detention

* Companies that exploit workers should be forced to wear a scarlet letter

* Masala restaurant boss sentenced for exploiting migrant workers



Some workers were also made to return part of their wages to the business owners after their pay was increased to meet work visa requirements.

On February 3, Baidwan and Kaur were sentenced by the Christchurch District Court to six months' community detention and ordered to pay full reparation, totalling $124,400, between them.

INZ verification and compliance general manager Richard Owen said the offending was “serious”.

“Paying less than the minimum wage, failing to provide holiday pay and manipulating the visa system is unacceptable,” he said in a statement.

“Exploitation is an issue which affects all of us. As well as affecting migrants directly, it also harms legitimate businesses which are undercut by these practices.”

STUFF The face of migrant exploitation. (First published October 2019)

INZ’s priority was to protect migrant workers from such exploitation, Owen said.

“We vigorously investigate such cases to hold offenders to account.”

Indian Sumner’s premises on Wakefield Ave, Sumner, is now a Coriander’s restaurant.

“Immigration New Zealand has no concerns about Coriander’s Sumner, they are a completely separate business with no connection to the two defendants,” Owen said.

INZ encouraged anyone who thought they or someone else was being exploited in the workplace to report it immediately.

Reports could be made to MBIE’s exploitation reporting line on 0800 200 088. Cases of people trafficking should be reported to local police or 111 (if it is an emergency).

Information could also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.