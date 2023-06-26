The value of a great business coach

The Icehouse network has several highly experienced business experts all over New Zealand who are ready to help SME owners unlock their growth potential.

Nathan Hall, a co-owner of exterior building cleaning company Chemwash Rotorua and Hamilton, has been working for the company since he was a teenager. After taking a stake in the family business four years ago, he found himself at a crossroads, keen to take the company to another level, but unsure of how to do it. Fortunately, fate intervened.

“I was doing some work in Taupō and one of the guys down there had been using Jamie Brock from The Icehouse for business coaching. We had been working with someone on and off, but we were floundering and needed some help. Jamie [Brock] came down straight away to speak to us, and immediately I was like ‘I can relate to this guy.’”

Being so familiar with the Chemwash business, Hall wanted to get some outside perspective on how to push the business further. How could he generate more growth, hire more staff, and serve more clients?

“We were looking for some guidance from the top,” Hall explains. “We knew what we wanted, but we didn’t know how to get there. When you’re the boss, no one checks in on you and reviews how you’re running the place. The main things we were looking for were continued growth, and to employ more people.”

Hall has worked with Brock at The Icehouse on business development for the past two years, and is delighted with the results. He says The Icehouse coaching and advisory network has helped him review aspects of the company he might have overlooked before.

“We’ve been looking at the business across the board, but one of the main things we’ve focused on is team culture, and trying to look after our staff the best we can. The last couple of years, the economy has been tight, and we want to look after the staff we’ve got, and create a culture that people want to be part of.”

The Icehouse network has several highly experienced business experts all over New Zealand who are ready to help SME owners unlock their growth potential. Icehouse business coaches provide company owners with a fresh, informed perspective on how to approach their unique challenges and opportunities, and deliver clear, simple solutions.

Business coach Brock has run SMEs in New Zealand and overseas and has also worked for large corporates. He loves bringing his experience to bear in the Bay of Plenty, working with companies to push them to the next level.

“I love what I do, and it’s a real privilege to work with amazing business owners around the Bay of Plenty. I work with 20 or so business owners at any one stage, helping them with challenges, opportunities, and business objectives,” Brock says.

Brock helps businesses develop action plans and acts as a sounding board as SME owners develop and implement new strategies.

“We help businesses put more structure into the way they work, draw up action plans, and meet with them regularly to hold them accountable,” he says. “Running a business can be really lonely and really hard, so having someone to be accountable to is a big reason why people seek out coaching.”

Working with The Icehouse has enabled Hall to grow his business from its Rotorua base, hiring a staff member in Taupō to pave the way for regional expansion.

He says: “I’ve learnt so many lessons from working with Jamie, such as being clear on who holds the different responsibilities in our company. We’re now so much clearer about what each of us takes ownership of.”

After working with Brock, Chemwash has also taken steps to build the best workplace culture possible and ensure it is a great place to work. The hard work has helped the business become a happier and more effective workplace.

“We now have quarterly meetings with all of our staff, we sit down with them to talk about all aspects of their lives and gain a better understanding of them as people. We have also introduced more training options for our staff to help them grow and improve.

“It keeps our people fulfilled and it’s great for career development. That helps us as a business.”

Hall strongly recommends seeking outside help through business coaching and bringing a fresh perspective to a business.

“The one thing business owners should be doing is getting some outside help, because you only know what you know,” he adds. “Having help from people who have been there and done that can help you move forward quite quickly and put you in a good place.”

“If it wasn’t for Jamie and The Icehouse, we would have sold up shop probably,” Hall adds. “We didn’t enjoy coming to work before, and it seemed like we were always putting out fires. Now we’ve got clear guidance on where we want to be in ten years’ time.”

