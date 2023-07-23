The Warehouse looks to close three Christchurch stores

The Warehouse Group has proposed closing three stores at Northwood Supa Centre in Christchurch. (Stock image)

Workers at three major retail stores at a Christchurch shopping centre have been left shocked by a proposal to close all three.

The Warehouse Group is proposing to close The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery and Noel Leeming at the Northwood Supa Centa in September, because of a decline in customers.

First Union southern regional secretary Paul Watson said the closures of the three stores would affect about 90 jobs.

He said staff believed they had not seen enough detail justifying the proposal.

"Staff are devastated by the proposal to close and believe it's a short-sighted move that doesn't take into account forecast population growth in the area, and is dismissive of a very loyal customer base in the community.

"Our members believe the local community will be very opposed to the store closures and would support them staying open."

Watson said the union wanted the one-week consultation period extended.

The Warehouse Group chief store operations officer Ian Carter said the proposal was looking to close the stores in line with the upcoming lease-end in September.

"Over the past few years, we have seen customer shopping habits change, with more customers choosing to shop in our stores nearby," he said.

Carter said if the Northwood Supa Centa stores were closed, The Warehouse Group would support its team with redeployment options across Christchurch.