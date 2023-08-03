A million reasons to celebrate innovative philanthropy in Aotearoa

Not only is One Good Kiwi getting everyday people involved in charitable giving, it's also highlighting amazing organisations that are supporting Kiwi communities.

With bassinets and car seats for families hit by the Auckland floods, birthday cakes to kids in need and free counselling sessions to tackle suicide in rural communities – One Good Kiwi has been busy helping charities up and down the motu in its first 10 months.

As One New Zealand’s digital giving platform, One Good Kiwi gives away $100,000 each month to rangatahi-focused charities.

That makes $1 million already donated to good causes since the program launched in October, with plenty more still to come.

A new way to give

Every month, One New Zealand drops $100,000 of corporate cash onto its One Good Kiwi app for us – the public – to donate to charity.

Selected charities are featured on the app and they all get a share of the $100,000, decided by the number of virtual tokens each charity receives from One Good Kiwi users. Anyone can participate, with 10 tokens allocated to each user every month to give out to their preferred charity.

At the end of each month, the money is divided up accordingly, and 10 different charities will step up for another round of $100,000; a total of $1.2 million is donated to charitable causes annually.

The charities taking part each month are based all over the country, with a focus on those that are creating better outcomes for the future of young people. And it’s not a one-time appearance, as many of the charities feature on the platform more than once in a year.

Supplied Oke is a charity that provides Kiwi kids with the opportunity to learn life and social skills by introducing productive gardens into schools.

‘Incredible support’

Rather than one-off sporadic donations, One Good Kiwi offers charities a sustainable source of funding and works with charities to ensure meaningful relationships.

One Good Kiwi has a long-standing relationship with Young Enterprise, a charity whose mission is to support young people to thrive in business and in life by providing them with real-world experiences that gives them the skills they need to success.

Young Enterprise Partnerships Manager Louis Ivory says working with the team at One Good Kiwi and has been an “incredible experience”.

“From the very beginning it was evident that their passion for supporting organisations like us and others comes first and foremost,” he says.

The One Good Kiwi platform itself is “awesome” to use, says Ivory.

“Giving Kiwis the ability to choose who receives support each month is an incredible way to not only directly support organisations across Aotearoa doing good, but also to put a spotlight on organisations that individuals may not have known about otherwise. A highlight in our office is checking out all the amazing organisations that show up on the app each month.”

As a charity, the support from One Good Kiwi plays a huge role in what Young Enterprise can do, adds Ivory. “Without this support it would be impossible for us to make the impact that we do for the thousands of young Kiwis we work with each year across Aotearoa.”

Supplied Young Enterprise is a charity whose mission is to support young people to thrive in business and in life by providing them with real-life experiences.

Where have donations gone?

Using One Good Kiwi every month is a way for New Zealanders to support causes they care about, with tangible results.

Some of the charities One NZ has donated funds to through One Good Kiwi include:

Supplied The best part about One Good Kiwi, says Oke founder and CEO Paul Dickson, is that ordinary New Zealanders can get pitched in without having to dig into their own pockets in a cost-of-living crisis.

‘We were just blown away’

Another charity that’s received funds from One Good Kiwi is Oke, who provide Kiwi kids the opportunity to learn life and social skills by introducing productive gardens into schools. Oke used the money allocated by New Zealanders to buy a much-needed work vehicle for a team member.

Oke Founder and CEO Paul Dickson says the money was “absolutely life changing” for the charity. “We were blown away by the funds we received, it makes a huge difference to what we are able to do,” he says.

Working with One NZ and the One Good Kiwi platform was “beyond brilliant”, says Dickson.

“The thing I really love is that it’s the public, ordinary New Zealanders, who are choosing their favourite charities to support, but instead of having to dig into their own pockets they are spending One New Zealand’s money instead.

“At a time when the cost-of-living crisis is hitting charity donations hard, this new funding model for charities is far more sustainable and able to make much more of an impact in the communities all the One Good Kiwi charities serve.”

