NZ’s leading Apple IT service provider helping Kiwi organisations thrive

In our modern, rapidly evolving technological environment, Macs are increasingly emerging as a preferred choice for a growing number of organisations.

In the post-COVID era, IT has never been more important. But it’s one thing to say you’re going to make that straining IT network more flexible and another thing to achieve it as a growing enterprise.

Leading Apple IT support and integration specialists Imagetext has been hard at work for over 30 years working on exactly this problem: helping medium to large organisations streamline their IT operations and simplify integration issues, doing it all with the kind of service that’s kept them in business since the Apple Macintosh was first introduced - all the way back in 1984 if you didn’t know.

How Imagetext is helping Kiwi enterprises

Apple integrations and managed IT services are proving to be some of Imagetext’s most popular services across NZ and the globe. After all, every company these days is a technology company, but unless you’ve got a dream IT budget, you probably don’t have the time or people to manage your own network, not to mention security compliance.

For one Squirrel, an Auckland-based mortgage broker with over 70 staff, handing over Apple device management to Imagetext has proven invaluable.

Supplied Apple integrations and managed IT services are proving to be some of Imagetext's most popular services across NZ and the globe.

The company’s fleet of Apple devices had grown so much that it was taking their onboarding manager half a day just to set up just one new employee’s laptop, let alone their mobile device. Visibility across the entire fleet was non-existent.

“We [had] no way of gaining oversight of the entire device fleet,” says the company’s CTO. “We could not see which devices were up-to-date and which needed attention. In many ways, we were flying blind.”

Reducing device management overhead and improving security became paramount, which is where Imagetext stepped in. The company was set up with Jamf Pro MDM and Imagetext took over the day-to-day management of the device fleet.

“It [makes] a big difference when it comes to refreshing devices before reissuing them to other staff,” adds the company’s CTO. “We no longer have to spend hours and hours on device configuration and management, as much of the work is handled automatically.”

Squirrel has been so impressed with Imagetext’s hands-on support, that they don’t foresee managing their IT in any other way.

“Automation and process-streamlining are some of the critical, yet least addressed challenges in a business. For a well-sized company like Squirrel, this means lack of productivity and profitability. Appointing Imagetext was perhaps the best decision that we took, because we not only saved money and man-hours, but our overall efficiency also went up.” CTO, Squirrel Mortgages.

Supplied One business was set up with Jamf Pro MDM and Imagetext took over the day-to-day management of the device fleet.

Working at the multinational level

Imagetext is also working at the multinational level. One of its long-time client partners Orion Health provides health information technology in 13 countries, employing over 700 people worldwide.

Orion Health has literally hundreds of Macs across the planet and managing these devices as well as their security (highly critical in healthcare) was a challenge for the ages.

“As a health software provider, we are particularly sensitive about security and run a strict

no personal devices policy,” says the company’s global IT Support Manager.

“Part of my challenge [..] is ensuring we always have the latest - and best - security systems in place. Plus, with so many of our staff being developers, we are always on the lookout for cool new tools for the technical staff. That, coupled with Imagetext managing the configuration and deployment of all our Mac computers, meant [we were] able to quickly respond to the challenges of COVID-19.”

You wouldn’t guess it at first glance, but this relationship actually blossomed from humble beginnings - starting with just one Mac laptop dropped into Imagetext’s Auckland office for repair.

“Back in 2013, a [...] staff member based in Auckland dropped in a MacBook Air that wasn’t powering up for a service,” explains Phill Wade, Head of Technical Services at Imagetext. “They were impressed with our approach to service and obviously spoke about it when they got back to their office. And it just grew from there.”

Imagetext Managing Director Darius Mistry believes relationship building is at the heart of this decade-long success.

“As a company, we decided years ago that for us to enjoy and believe in what we were doing long term, we had to put people and relationships first,” he says. “And our ongoing experience constantly confirms this approach is the right one for our customers and for us,”

Partnering with Industry Leaders

In our modern, rapidly evolving technological environment, Macs are increasingly emerging as a preferred choice for a growing number of organisations. Imagetext empowers executive teams with the knowledge and insights they need to seamlessly integrate Apple devices into their organisational ecosystem through specialised events.

These events serve as invaluable platforms for executives to gain a deeper understanding of the advantages that Apple offers, explore strategies for efficient implementation and embrace the versatility and innovation that Macs bring.

The next big event is happening on August 23 at The Northern Club with Imagetext and Adobe. Industry leaders are invited to an exclusive Executive Lunch event joined by a senior Solutions Consultant at Adobe. The session is filled with the latest technological advancements and insightful demonstrations, where attendees can expect the following:

PDF Service APIs - Unlock the power of cloud-based PDF manipulation for seamless document handling.

Adobe and MFST - A dynamic duo: Acrobat integrates flawlessly with Microsoft 365, enhancing PDF productivity and collaboration within your everyday applications. Get things done faster and with fewer distractions.

Adobe Acrobat Sign - Effortlessly sign documents anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Streamline your workflow and stay productive on the go.

To RSVP, click here and find out further information.

Struggling with Apple integrations and device management as well? Learn more about Imagetext’s service offerings here.