The unseen benefits of joining a professional network

There is only so much a businessperson could grow internally before they needed some external help.

The value of being able to have “real honest chats” with people who are equally interested in all the good and bad of running a small or medium-sized Kiwi business is not to be underestimated, says Katrina Jenner.

They can really help you to deal with that impostor syndrome too, she reckons.

Jenner, the chief executive of small family-owned and run freight forwarder, Jenner’s Worldwide Freight, is an alumnus of The Icehouse Owner Manager Programme.

She attributes growth in her business and skills as a business leader not only to the course but, possibly even more significantly, to the support of The Icehouse alumni network – growth she believes she would not have been equipped to lead without that alumni support.

Making connections

Jenner grew up in the business and became general manager in 2018.

Looking to solve the challenges of growing the company, succession from her father to herself and how to be more accountable for her own personal time, she recognised there was only so much a businessperson could grow internally before they needed some external help.

She signed up for The Icehouse’s Owner Manager Programme at the beginning of 2020.

Because of Covid, the six-month course was extended to 12 months.

“It was a brilliant time to do the course when you are going through such uncertainty to have such a great resource and people you could just talk to and share stories with. It was a good chance to be heard and help people through challenges.”

What she learned from the course really helped her join all the facets of business together and had given her more confidence as a leader, she said.

But the real value, she believed, had come from gaining a network of business owner-manager relationships that continued to bear fruit.

“I guess I really suffered from that imposter syndrome beforehand.

“But what you realise is that you are much more able to do it than you realised. By meeting all the other people, you realise how amazing some of the business owners are, but you also realise you are dealing with a lot of the same problems, no matter what the industry is, and because of your shared experiences you are able to grow as a group together.”

People in her alumni network were in businesses ranging from 20 people to 150 people and from a huge range of industries and turnovers. But because of the way the programme was run, no-one ever felt they did not have something to offer, Jenner said.

“That group of people understand the journey you have been on and ask you questions and dive deep into the problems with you. You get to share a whole lot more than you would in normal life. The Icehouse community really gets it.”

Finding your support network

The Icehouse’s alumni network offers businesspeople that do its courses or one-on-one business couching on-going connections through multiple avenues including in-person events, shared storytelling, webinars, podcasts, blogs and Icehouse Central, an information and messaging platform.

The Icehouse community manager Bryar Stewart said the alumni network kept The Icehouse course “magic” going.

People started realising the power of the network on courses where they experienced how helpful it was having others in the room who understood “to the core” what it was like to run a small or medium size business.

It was very common in a group of business owners that if someone had a problem someone else in the room had either dealt with that before or knew someone who had or was going through it too, she said.

“Suddenly this whole network is unlocked that you can chat to.”

The Icehouse worked hard to maintain and build that community, continuing to connect people from its “huge” alumni network long after courses were over, she said.

Jenner said there were 24 on her course, but she now had about 50 people she could call on if she had a particular problem. They mainly kept in touch through a What’s App group and meet-ups.

“This is the real value. The ability to have a group of people you can ask questions of, because it can be incredibly lonely and you don’t always have the answers, so you need that support network to just both give value to and ask questions of.

“You are able to share the goods and bads and you can really ask those things you are maybe struggling with or that you just need a little bit of direction on.

“You can have those real honest chats.”

To find out more about how The Icehouse can help you grow or maintain your small to medium size business, including how its alumni network can support you to achieve more, head to the Product Qualifying Tool web page to find which programmes are right for you.