The invisible barrier to business: Tackling technical debt head-on

Tech debt is a problem that can be understood, accounted for and mitigated.

Quick fixes, Band-Aid solutions and cans kicked down the road might solve immediate business IT problems, but they create something too: debt.

Technical debt is a growing problem in New Zealand as economic uncertainty ramps up the pressure on IT budgets, and fast results take precedence over long-term, but much-needed, upgrades.

But, as Spark Enterprise Architect Craig Davis writes for Spark Business Group’s Insight Engine, tech debt is a problem that can be understood, accounted for and mitigated.

Understanding technical debt and its impact

So what is tech debt?

“Technical debt arises when decisions are made to cut corners in the short-term, with the expectation of paying the price in the future,” says Davis.

“[It] is the consequence of deferred work caused by factors including limited resources, budget or opting for the quickest solution, rather than the most effective solution.”

It can be conscious, a decision the business has made to kick the aforementioned can down the road, or it can be unconscious - an investment mistake, an error, or a rushed decision-making process, all leading to unseen problems building in the background.

McKinsey even called it a “tax” which must be paid on any new development to redress issues from the previous system, claiming it accounts for as much as 40% of the total IT balance sheet. The firm’s research found that many CIOs were seeing more than 20% of their budgets for new technology syphoned off to deal with existing tech debt first.

Given the world’s ongoing economic uncertainty, tech debt as an issue is likely to keep growing. Additionally, Gartner Inc. research report CIOs Need an IT Financial Plan, Not Just an IT Budget notes “...many CIOs remain under pressure to stabilize IT costs or even reduce them, even as enterprisewide technology investments increase and require additional funding for foundational and new IT capabilities”.

But let’s say that a business is actually financially healthy, even if its technology systems are a bit dated. Will tech debt still pose a challenge in this situation?

“The impact of technical debt isn’t just financial,” says Davis. “By compromising the integrity of crucial systems, companies open themselves up to potential breaches, downtime, and lost productivity.”

“It can prevent further developments or changes to infrastructure as they become too risky to undertake, ultimately impacting the organisation's ability to respond to changing business needs.

Supplied Spark Enterprise Architect Craig Davis says the impact of technical debt isn't just financial, but also opens up companies to potential breaches, downtime and lost productivity.

Reducing technical debt

The next question, then, is what to do about it.

Like any business debt, technical debt is a factor to be managed, mitigated and paid down. As Davis notes, you’ll likely always have some degree of tech debt lying around. But, like any business debt, it doesn’t have to be a bad thing - it’s just another risk to stay on top of.

As such, common risk management strategies work as well for tech debt as for any other form of debt: agreeing on your risk appetite, identifying your current level of debt, performing impact assessments and assigning risk levels, and taking mitigating steps to address unacceptable risk.

Davis has a few tips that he has seen work well for Spark enterprise clients managing their tech debt, including:

Always keep track of it, so you have an accurate picture of your risk. Embrace agile working so your teams have the flexibility to deal with technical debt as it arises. Make tech debt a conscious choice - a compromise you have planned for. Don’t let it build - keep portions of the budget aside to pay it down as you go. Try to stay current, planning investments for both change and adoption, so you never fall too far behind. Stay up to date on current technology trends affecting NZ businesses, to stay abreast of potential future changes.

For more insights on tech debt, read the full Insight Engine article Paying down your technical debt from Spark Business Group and access the full Gartner report HERE.