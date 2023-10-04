Woolworths' new loyalty programme takes value up a notch

As part of Countdown's move to become Woolworths New Zealand, its new Everyday Rewards programme is going to deliver incredible rewards from February 1, 2024.

As part of Countdown’s move to become Woolworths New Zealand and strengthen its commitment to offering more value for Kiwis, its newly introduced Everyday Rewards programme is going to deliver a multi-million dollar increase in rewards from February 1, 2024.

Woolworths has also revealed that bp is the foundation partner for its loyalty programme, meaning more epic fuel discounts for customers. At bp, members will earn 1 reward point for every litre of fuel, as well as $1 spent at the bp shop, wildbean cafe or car washes. They’ll also unlock a further ‘always-on’ cents off per litre discount alongside other benefits each time they swipe their Everyday Rewards card when filling up the tank.

How is the Everyday Rewards programme going to work?

Onecard was all about simplicity and Everyday Rewards is going to make earning points even simpler. The programme will carry over the existing 1-for-1 points system from Onecard, where every $1 spent at the supermarket earns 1 reward point. The existing Onecard Club Price discounts will also evolve into even sharper Member Price deals.

“We’ve prioritised simplicity with the programme. Its appeal is that customers just shop as normal from Woolworths and other retail partners, and the rewards take care of themselves,” says Mark Burger, Woolworths General Manager Loyalty.

“At the checkout, we want to give our members the ability to double the value they receive today. What this means is that Kiwis who have (on average) previously got a couple of vouchers per year, can now get a voucher every month by taking advantage of their personalised boost offers,” says Burger.

The deal gets even sweeter: included in the programme is an enhanced Boost offer programme with additional benefits that launch customers’ points higher, with personalised promotions delivered to their inbox or accessed within the app.

This also opens up more opportunities to earn across the partner network (with more partners expected to be announced soon), meaning members can reach the 2000 points threshold faster and get a $15 voucher to use at their choice of Woolworths or bp.

When does the new Everyday Rewards programme kick off?

Luckily, there’s not long to wait, and you can continue to use your Onecard in the meantime! Everyday Rewards is set to launch in February 2024, at which point it will officially replace Onecard – any Onecard points not spent will automatically convert over to Everyday Rewards points on the first of February.

You’ll be able to get a new Everyday Rewards card in store, and those who use their phones for rewards will simply be able to download the Everyday Rewards app when it’s available from February 1, 2024.

For more information or to register early for an Everyday Rewards card, head to www.everydayrewards.co.nz. Cards pre-ordered will be delivered mid-January 2024.