Nau Mai Rā: Empowering communities with power

In 2019, Ezra Hirawani was working on a project for a power company when he had a lightbulb moment. Exposed to the “harsh realities of the industry” with many customers cut off for being unable to afford their bills, he created Nau Mai Rā, a power company with a social purpose that has redefined the sector.

Four years later, the business built by Hirawani, co-founder Ben Armstrong and business partner and mentor Rob Johnson has close to 10,000 energy customers. The Māori-owned company is built on a simple but important principle: to provide power to people and invest profits back into the communities that need it.

A portion of Nau Mai Rā customers’ bills go back into New Zealand communities and causes that matter, with users able to select an initiative of their choice. The idea of giving back is at the heart of the company’s kaupapa, and the business also takes on vulnerable customers, offering discounted rates as part of its community outreach work.

“I saw that people were getting disconnected because they didn’t have enough money to pay their bills, and that just didn’t seem right,” Hirawani says. “So, I used my industry contacts to build a network and create something different – a people-focused power company.

“We don’t credit check families and promise to not disconnect on the condition that they are willing to work with us so we can help them help themselves.”

Personal stories also inspired Hirawani. His grandmother had previously shared her own struggles to pay her power bills, an issue that affects more than 130,000 households across New Zealand.

Nau Mai Rā uses power consumption “as a means to support families and communities rather than accelerating profits,” Hirawani explains. “Energy is framed as a privilege, but we want to redefine that. It is a right.

“A portion of our customers’ bills are set aside to support people just like my grandmother,” he explains. “Most of the time, our customers are charged the same or lower rates than their existing provider, but some of their bill with us goes towards our Whānau Fund or a cause of their choice.”

Customers have used their power bills to support a wide range of initiatives, from keeping the lights on for vulnerable families to supporting local marae, to even helping one Te Tai Tokerau community buy a school bus.

The model has been such a success that the Whānau Fund established to reinvest the company’s profits into the community has been spun off as a fully operating charitable trust. The Tindall Foundation has also backed the fund for the next two winters.

Through the Whānau Fund, Nau Mai Rā works with community leaders to help families out of energy poverty, giving them the educational tools to become more energy efficient and providing energy discounts to vulnerable households.

“We work with community partners to identify vulnerable consumers and educate them on how to use their power better. If they work with us and make some changes in their home, we can incentivise them and subsidise their bills.”

Nearing the 10,000-customer milestone, Nau Mai Rā is building capacity to serve more customers and extend its reach to more communities across New Zealand. Nau Mai Rā has also been approached by power providers in Australia to look at how their business model may be able to help providers support communities over there.

The company now employs 20 team members as it prepares to serve a growing waiting list and is working with major power companies to find solutions for more struggling households.

“They’ve identified that we are a purpose-built company to support vulnerable consumers,” Hirawani says. “They want to send customers to us and work together to solve these social issues.”

The company’s meteoric growth has led them to enter this year’s Deloitte Fast 50 programme, highlighting New Zealand’s fastest-growing businesses and emerging talent.

“Rob got us involved with it and it’s been a really cool process,” Hirawani says. “Ben and I really appreciate all of the professional development and opportunities that come with being involved, and the fact it shines a light on some of our kaupapa.”

“Businesses like Nau Mai Rā epitomise everything great about our Fast 50 programme, pushing the envelope, looking at problems differently, and offering something new,” says Deloitte Partner James Arlidge. “Across every industry in New Zealand, there are innovators ready to redefine fast growth and take on tomorrow.”

