Budget 2023: The biggest ticket items

How does the government Budget work and what does that mean for you?

Free public transport for children, cheaper prescriptions, and 20 hours free childcare for two-year-olds. Finance Minister Grant Robertson has found $2.2 billion to cut transport, education and health costs for families.

Budget 2023 would also deliver major funding boosts to build state homes, maintain disability support services, and maintain the rail network.

These are the biggest items in Budget 2023:

Infrastructure resilience - $6 billion

Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced a $6 billion spend, to fund a National Resilience Plan in response to Cyclone Gabrielle and other extreme weather events.

"It was unacceptable that basic lifeline services like telecommunications, power and transport links were knocked out for so long," he said.

Stuff Grant Robertson has revealed his Budget for 2023.

Public Housing - $3 billion

Robertson said the Government would build 3000 new state homes by June 2025.

The new public houses were expected to cost $3.1 billion in capital investment, on top of $465 million operational costs.

Early Childhood Education - $1.5 billion

From March, two-year-olds will become eligible for 20 hours free early childhood care each week.

Extending the eligibility for the 20 hours free scheme would cost $1.24 billion over the next four years.

Robertson called this the Budget’s “flagship” announcement and justified the major price tag by saying it addressed cost of living pressures families faced, and was also expected to bring education benefits.

He said there were administrative barriers to expanding the early childhood subsidy before March, as well as inflationary concerns.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti said the 20 hours free expansion could mean families with two-year-old children would save up to $133 each week.

Last year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said extending early childhood subsidies would likely be too expensive.

This year’s Budget also included funding boosts to maintain the early childhood education sector.

The Government announced it would increase its early childhood education subsidy by 5.3%, estimated to cost $260 million over the next four years.

Associate education minister Jo Luxton said the increased Government subsidy would “reduce the need to raise fees” at kōhanga and kindergartens.

Cutting prescription costs - $619 million

The $5 fees everyone pay at the chemist, for most medications, will be dropped. The Government will now pick up the entire bill for the “prescription co-payments”.

All up, the free prescriptions will cost the Government about $170 million each year.

Across four years, the Treasury estimated making prescriptions for common medications free would cost an extra $619 million.

Robertson said the Government to cut prescription costs for everyone, rather than low or middle income households, as “we don’t means test health”.

Smarter, warmer homes - $402 million

A $402 million funding boost, over four years for the “Warmer Kiwis Homes Programme”, was expected to see 100,000 homes be retrofitted with new heating and insulation.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said the expanded scheme should buy five million LED lights, as well as doubling the scheme’s insulation and heating retrofits, to 26,500 per year.

The Warmer Homes Programme was funded out of the Climate Emergency Response Fund. Woods said the scheme should reduce household power bills, and in turn reduce emissions as well.

Disability and Health Support - $1.86 billion

Changes to the disability support sector, including pay parity wage increases for support workers, meant Budget 2023 included an extra $864 million for disability support services.

That funding would be rolled out over the next four years, to fund support workers, equipment, and develop the new Ministry for Disabled People, said Minister for Disability Issues Priyanca Radhakrishnan.

It would also cost an extra $1 billion over the next four years to maintain the health sector. Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said it would cost $1 billion to meet wage costs, and hire the 500 extra nurses and other health staff who are needed across the public health system.

Stuff/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood has secured funding for KiwiRail, Auckland City Rail, and public transport for young people.

Railways - $959 million

KiwiRail is in line to receive an extra $370 million, to repair its railways and consider how it could expand the national rail network.

As part of the “Future of Rail” programme, KiwiRail was asked to prepare “a detailed business case for electrification of the North Island Main Trunk line”.

The bulk of this funding, $383 million worth, would arrive in 2025.

The Government also committed to paying its 50% share of the increased cost to finish Auckland’s City Rail Link. It would provide $197 million in capital investment to finish Auckland’s underground rail network, with Auckland Council expected to match this investment.

In operational costs, the Government also forecast paying an extra $9.4 million over the next four years.

Free buses for kids, and cheap buses for young people - $353 million

Budget 2023 promised to boost children’s pocket money, and reduce the cost of getting to school and work for young people.

The Government would pay about $80 million each year for children under 13 years old to ride buses, trains and ferries for free. It would also provide half-priced public transport for young adults and teenagers, aged under 25 years old.

The Government also budgeted an extra $26 million, to keep school buses running over the next four years.