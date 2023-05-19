Budget 2023: The billions budgeted to maintain the status quo, and retain staff

As frontline workers feel the pinch of the cost of living crisis, the Government is attempting to keep essential staff on side by delivering packages to try to drive up pay.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has found billions of dollars to maintain public services, with cost pressures and wage inflation driving up the cost of governing.

From a $1 billion spend to try and stabilise the health workforce, to an extra $2.1 million to keep Antarctica New Zealand afloat, Budget 2023 was riddled with funding increases to match “cost pressures” and “wage relativity”.

A raft of money is headed to different departments to meet wage pressures over the coming four years: $21.9m for Customs, $26m for school bus drivers, $2.6m for the Climate Change Commission, $2.1m for Antarctica New Zealand, $35m for Whānau Ora.

Parliament itself is getting an extra $9.90m, to boost the pay for next term’s MP and staff. Parliamentary Service would receive $8.3m for the coming four years to boost wages, and the Office of the Clerk, within Parliament, would receive $4.4m for the same.

The public health system has received the biggest workforce budget boost. Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said it had received $1 billion, to increase the pay and find more nurses, psychologists and doctors, over the next four years.

“To help stabilise our workforce, we are investing over $1 billion in increasing health workers’ wages and boosting staff numbers, with a focus on areas facing greatest demand,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson has delivered Budget 2023.

The $1 billion for more health workers also aimed to boost the workforce, Verrall said.

While NZ Nurses Organisation president Anne Daniels said it was good to see the Government commit to a $1 billion health workforce spend, she doubted it would be enough.

She said most of that money had already been committed last year, but more was needed to actually address workforce shortages.

WorkSafe will receive $23.9m for cost pressures, including remuneration, for the coming four years.

Already announced before the Budget was a $100m per year boost for Defence Force wages, as the Government battles record attrition within the armed forces.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Ayesha Verrall has got an extra $1 billion for the health workforce.

In total, $419m over four years in operating spending was allocated.

Another large spend for remuneration cost pressures will go to Oranga Tamariki, a total of $239.2m over five years.

This wage spend comes after social and community workers reached a pay equity deal with the Government at the end of last year.

A smaller amount was provided to NZQA for remuneration cost pressure, $12m for the coming two years.

These ministries were just some of the various departments to receive funding increased in Budget 2023, to meet cost pressures and wage inflation.

The phrase “cost pressures” featured 52 times in the list of new spending, compared to 26 times in Budget 2022.