Budget 2021: Surprise increase in benefits welcomed by those most in need

Zhane Neho is happy to hear benefits will be increased.

Single mother Zhane Neho has learnt to go without.

With two children to raise including one daughter with a disability, the Aranui resident is living week-to-week on an already stretched beneficiary budget.

Unable to put aside any money to save for a car, Neho sometimes keeps her children home if weather conditions are abysmal because she doesn’t want them to catch a cold on the walk to school and daycare.

And while she has no issue with sticking within her budget, she had been hoping for a benefit increase of $100 a week to meet increased living costs. She had also wanted to see an increase in the $31.92 weekly winter energy payment.

READ MORE:

* Feeding the hungry is more of a mission than ever in 2020

* Winter Energy Payment to end: 'Their income is going to fall off a cliff'

* Street still home for some after Covid-19 housing offer



But she was thrilled at Thursday’s Budget announcement meaning she will receive up to $36 more a week by the middle of next year.

“That’s crazy,” she said.

While the increase was welcomed, Neho said it needed to be more.

“But every dollar is appreciated.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Anna Burghardt, pictured at right with a friend, is pleased beneficiaries will receive an increase. (File photo)

The Government announced all adults on main benefits – for unemployment or disability – will receive an $20 extra a week from July 2021.

On April 1 next year, benefits will be boosted again, with families with children receiving another $15 a week, and other benefits raised to bring them in line with recommendations from the Government's welfare advisory group.

Woodend woman Anna Burghardt works part-time as well as operating her own business while her partner works full time, and has just bought a first home.

STUFF Stuff political reporters Henry Cooke and Luke Malpass give a quick first look at the 2021 budget.

Mother to a 4-year-old, Burghardt utilises the 20 hours of early childhood education and would have appreciated an increase in hours.

“I wasn’t expectant, but it would have been nice.”

However, Burghardt was more concerned that any Budget goodies should be distributed to beneficiaries and low income wage earners, and was pleased with the Government’s announcement.

“The cost of living is so high and for some families it can be a struggle from week to week.”

Christchurch Beneficiary Advisory Service advocate Tavia Moore said while the planned $3.3 billion benefit boost was positive, it would still leave shortfalls for many beneficiaries.

“It could be better.”

Clients were continuing to struggle on current benefits with a significant increase in beneficiaries seeking hardship grants, she said.

Ideally, benefits needed to match the Covid-19 Income Relief Payment of $490 a week for employees working 30 hours or more a week, she said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Christchurch Beneficiary Advisory Services advocate Tavia Moore says the boost to benefits is positive but more is needed.

Moore also believed the abatement levels for beneficiaries choosing to work part-time needed to be lifted as current levels were discouraging some clients from seeking employment.

Christchurch City Missioner Matthew Mark said the Budget increases were a “much needed boost” as they had seen first-hand the numbers of people struggling to make ends meet in the city.

“It’s very very welcome and will assist with the basics of everyday life.”

Mark said the next step was for the Government to work on how to help people who were reliant on benefits to gain independence.

Christchurch Budget Service (CBS) spokesperson David Marra said the free service had experienced a 50 per cent increase in clients in recent months because of Covid-19 related issues including job insecurity, loss of hours, overtime and reduced bonuses and commissions.

He was hoping the budget would be tailored towards a large and increasing number of families dependent on wages or self-employment but living below the poverty line, rather than beneficiaries.

Social payments like accommodation supplements, Working For Families, food grants, advances and loans were almost impossible for working families to access, he said.

Marra believed non-government organisations like CBS that could demonstrate they work predominantly with impoverished working clients should have a funding premium.

He also wanted to see accommodation supplements increased, and a tax rebate for employers hiring upskilled New Zealanders rather than skilled migrants.

Marra said post-Covid there had been an increase in families seeking help because one working adult had lost their job, most with no savings and debts.