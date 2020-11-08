Covid-19: Air NZ passengers caught out by voucher system can change flights

Air New Zealand says people caught out by the requirement to have a managed isolation voucher before entering NZ can change their flights.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Air New Zealand says people caught out by the requirement to have a managed isolation voucher before flying to this country can change their flights.

Travellers are now required to have a voucher for a bed in a facility before boarding an international flight to New Zealand.

The country's managed isolation facilities are now fully booked until after Christmas, meaning people who have booked flights without a voucher might be left high and dry.

READ MORE:

* No vacancy: Air New Zealand extends booking freeze as MIQ reaches capacity

* Kiwis who booked Qantas flights home for Christmas say they have missed out on quarantine spots

* 'Devastated' - locked out Kiwis who can't come home for Christmas as managed isolation hotels are full

* Coronavirus: 400 New Zealanders desperate to leave India



Some who booked flights home before the voucher system went live contacted RNZ earlier this week, concerned they could not secure a place in managed isolation to match their flights.

Air New Zealand says people unable to get a voucher may make one date change at no extra cost.

If a customer has a non-refundable ticket, they also have the option to hold the fare in credit.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.