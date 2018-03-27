Patchy mobile coverage a safety issue on isolated farms: Federated Farmers

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Cheltenham pub owner Pauline Scott can't get service inside her pub.

Farmers in isolated areas should have the same mobile and broadband coverage as businesses in cities, a farming leader says.

The government's ambition to roll out 5G technology in cities should be applauded, but woeful rural coverage shouldn't be put on the backburner, Federated Farmers vice president Andrew Hoggard says.

Tests for 5G mobile technology were carried out in downtown Wellington last week, meanwhile provincial towns and isolated farmers limped on without broadband, and patchy or non-existent mobile coverage, he said.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Cheltenham Community Committee chairman Keith Robertson, centre, with two residents who say mobile coverage in northern Manawatū isn't up to scratch.

Farmers play a dominant role in the nation's economy and technology strongly affects every aspect of agriculture.

Areas with no mobile coverage were also a significant safety issue.

"What happens when there is a fire, a medical emergency or the like? With communication blackholes farmers, staff or family members can be reduced to driving around trying to find a location where they can get a signal just to call for help."

The government's rural broadband initiative, which includes installing at least 11 more cellphone towers in Rangitīkei and Manawatū, would bring thousands of people into the loop, he said.

Cheltenham contractor John Ridd has equipped his 10 tractors with radio transmitters to check his drivers were safe. They often navigated tough terrain, but the radio units only reached so far.

Cheltenham dropped in and out of reception and Ridd couldn't always rely on his mobile to contact his workers.

"We're nine kilometres from Feilding, surrounded by flat land, with no cellphone coverage.

"If we were in a big valley I'd understand it."

Ian Corbett, who owns a potato farm in Cheltenham, said radio transmitters didn't work around hill country.

Without decent mobile coverage, his 13 employees face being stranded if they are unable to report broken machinery or equipment via radio.

Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys said several of the district's community committees had identified poor mobile connectivity as an issue.

The council was looking at how best it could assist those residents, she said.

"I'm one of those who has to stand in certain parts of our house to get good enough phone reception.

"Trying to run a business under these circumstances is frustrating, time consuming and frankly not good enough in this modern technology-driven era."

Cheltenham Community Committee chairman Keith Robertson felt rural residents were neglected. He said coverage in northern Manawatū had deteriorated since two years ago.

Cheltenham pub owner Pauline Scott said her business sat in a mobile blackspot. She often rung patrons' partners from her landline to stop them driving home drunk.

