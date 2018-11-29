Big leap forward for New Zealand sheep genetics

Breeders can work out a ram's merit at birth rather than waiting for at least two years until the ram has lambs on the ground.

Beef and Lamb New Zealand Genetics has launched a $5 million genetic evaluation system set to revolutionise the sheep breeding industry.

Beef and Lamb Genetics general manager Graham Alder said the new evaluation, named "single-step" was the result of four years of research.

"Single-step provides more accurate estimated breeding values in young animals," Alder said.

"Breeders can work out a rams merit at birth rather than waiting for at least two years until the ram has lambs on the ground.

"This, in turn, allows the farmer to better use younger breeding animals in seed-stock breeding programmes ( seed stock are animals registered with a breed association). Which means faster genetic gain," he said.

The test was done from a blood sample or small piece of tissue from the animal, Alder said. It was often taken from the lamb when it was ear tagged just after birth.

SUPPLIED Beef and Lamb New Zealand Genetics general manager Graham Alder says the new genetic evaluation system will revolutionise sheep breeding in New Zealand.

Other species were taking advantage of single-step to speed up the genetic gain. It was fast becoming the standard technology for all productive species worldwide.

Steve Miller, director of genetic research at Angus Genetics in the United States said "if you're a breeder doing a lot of genotyping and phenotyping – you're measuring all of the data in all of the traits – single-step genomic evaluation lets you leverage the accuracy from that immediately."

"I think that's a strong component of why breeders may become even more active in genotyping than they have been so far," Miller told a sheep breeder forum.

Genotype refers to the genetic code contained in almost all living things, which is unique for each individual. Phenotype refers to the observable traits that are apparent from the organism's genetic blueprint.

SUPPLIED The introduction of single-step is part of a bigger picture which will provide sheep farmers with direct access to the national flock's genetic evaluation.

The message from Miller that caught sheep breeders attention was the accuracy that genomics brings about the influence of grandparents. While parents contribute 50 per cent of an offsprings genetics, grandparents do not generally contribute 25 per cent as might be expected.

A quarter is an average, but genomics reveals the actual contribution of grandparents can be much higher or much lower than 25 per cent, providing a powerful insight and tool for breeders.

Miller emphasised the ease that single step brings to breeding as evaluations were always current because they collated all available information in real time

The introduction of single-step was part of a bigger picture which will provide sheep farmers with direct access to the national flock's genetic evaluation.

Alder says this will put decision making power in the hands of farmers.

SUPPLIED Single-step allows better use of younger animals in seed-stock breeding programmes .

"Our sheep genetic evaluation is undergoing a complete re-design," Alder said.

Sheep Improvement was being replaced with nProve, a more intuitive and user-friendly system that would allow farmers to make better use of breeding values when selecting rams. nProve was a new genetic tool for New Zealand.

The first release of nProve had been rolled out. It included new software and back-end technology that would provide farmers with greater transparency and the ability to use their own data more efficiently, Alder said.

The project would role out in modules beginning with the breeder-facing sections. It would be well into 2019 before the commercial farmer sections were released, but the process meant that nProve would hit the ground running, he said.