Kiwis are gaining jobs as a result of overseas workers scheme, RSE survey shows

An employment scheme giving overseas workers jobs in vineyards and orchards is also providing more jobs for Kiwis, a new survey reveals.

The latest Recognised Seasonal Employers (RSE) survey, released last week, showed more than 80 per cent of companies surveyed stated that a key benefit was being able to employ more New Zealand workers – in addition to RSE workers.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment conducts the survey to monitor how well the scheme is meeting the needs of New Zealand's horticulture and viticulture growers.

It debunks the assumption that employing overseas workers takes away employment opportunities for New Zealand residents as businesses say they are able to provide more jobs to Kiwis as a result of the scheme.

Hortus managing director Aaron Jay said since the RSE scheme was introduced in 2007 their business had consistently expanded.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A successful RSE scheme has meant nearly half of RSE employers are able to expand their businesses - therefore opening more job opportunities for Kiwis.

"It's all well and good saying you need the Pacific to expand your business but you need to have Kiwis in it as well to do the managerial roles," Jay said.

"You might be able to get 1000 RSE workers but you can't do anything with them if you don't have any management."

A total of 96 per cent of businesses surveyed agreed the benefits of the scheme outweighed the costs, and 45 per cent of companies had expanded because of the scheme.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) Pacifica labour and skills manager George Rarere said the 2019 survey highlighted the positive impact the RSE scheme had on businesses and the local community.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Hortus managing director Aaron Jay says Pacific workers are "some of the loveliest people to work with".

"A stable seasonal workforce has meant more employers have been able to grow their business operations and put more investment into plant equipment and offer job opportunities to locals," Rarere said.

The survey suggested employers continued to rate RSE workers very high in terms of dependability, productivity and enthusiasm.

Jay described Pacific workers as "some of the loveliest people" who were "a joy to work with".

He said those who came over to work were "here for the right reasons".

"They're trying to help their families and their communities, they're passionate about Marlborough and they work really hard."

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF A truck and trailor unit gets loaded and sent off to the winery presses during vintage 2019, harvested by RSE workers.

There was an administrative limit or cap on the number of RSE places that could be taken up in any one year.

The number of available places varied each year depending on the forecast of New Zealanders available and industry demand.

With businesses expanding Wine Marlborough advocacy manager Vance Kerslake said there was a shortage in labour and an increase in the RSE cap could help alleviate that.

"The wine industry has got the largest deficit of workers and so we would very strongly support an increase in the cap," Kerslake said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Wine Marlborough advocacy manager Vance Kerslake says the RSE scheme is a "win-win-win" scheme.

​Kerslake said the RSE scheme was particularly special because it was a "win-win-win" scheme.

"It provides a lot of much needed income to Pacific nations, but it doesn't cost the taxpayer a cent and it provides much needed labour in viticulture and horticulture which are important export industries in New Zealand," Kerslake said.

"The workers are only allowed to come to places where there are jobs that can't be filled by locals, so they're not taking work away from anyone." ​