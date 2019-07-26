Fighting fires with feathers - chicken waste gets a new use as fire-retardant

Chicken feathers may seem an unlikely tool against fire danger but New Zealand researchers have discovered how to turn feather waste product into a safety product.

Chicken is our most popular source of animal protein and it is estimated New Zealanders each eat the equivalent of 40 kilograms of chicken a year.

All that poultry consumption amounts to billions of feathers left behind as a byproduct.

But a team of researchers from Auckland University's Centre for Advanced Composite Materials has found another use for the leftover feathers.

READ MORE:

* Hemp NZ invests in NZ Yarn to make fibre blends

* Hopes for wool price turnaround following summit

Distinguished Professor Debes Bhattacharyya​ says a fast and simple process can turn feathers into a fire retardant that is safer to use, and is more effective than other options currently available.

"We also assessed this from a commercial perspective and have been able to show that the cost around this compound is up to a third lower than the existing standard compounds used as a fire retardant," he said.

Feathers are made of a keratinous material found in the hairs, wool, horns and hooves of mammals, and are natural flame inhibitors.

It was during research into various uses for coarse wool that Bhattacharyya's team had the idea to use feathers as a retardant.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Fire retardants are used in many household items but are expensive to produce and have been toxic.

The researchers realised that, since wool was not fire-prone, it might be transformed into a fire retardant. They developed a way to convert the natural fibre into a powder which proved to be effective.

The initial wool research project was funded by Wool Industry Research, while the overall flammability programme has been supported by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment through a multi-year research grant, of which Bhattacharyya is the principal investigator.

Bhattacharyya said venture capitalists showed a lot of interest in the product but wool was still relatively expensive to use.

"So at one meeting, one of the persons also indicated can you use any other fibres and we thought, why not?"

The team considered other keratinous fibres and settled on chicken feathers, taking into account their cost effectiveness.

"Chicken feather fibres really have become a societal wastage in many other countries," Bhattacharyya says.

"I lived in Hong Kong before and they pay you money to get rid of that waste."

STUFF Researchers can turn chicken feathers into a fire retardant powder.

Bhattacharyya's team developed what they say is a fast and simple way to chemically modify the keratinous fibres, converting them into a powder that can be added to polymeric materials.

The team has focused their research on building materials, such as cladding, but has also used the retardant on aircraft equipment.

Bhattacharyya says many major fire incidents begin with fires to claddings and building facades and it is an area governments in New Zealand and Australia are paying particular attention to, following a series of serious fires in Melbourne.

The powder works by accelerating char formation, the process that occurs when an item catches alight and which can help prevent it from burning deeper than the surface.

SUPPLIED Dr Daeseung Jung, Distinguished Professor Debes Bhattacharyya and Dr Nam Kim have made a firefighting breakthrough with chicken feathers.

He said an advantage to using feathers was in the concentration of powder required. Current fire retardants need to be used in high concentrations, which reduces their effectiveness.

Ammonium polyphosphate (APP) is the most common fire retardant in use, but because it is expensive to produce, there is an increasing demand for alternatives.

"What we're showing is that we can optimise the process so that this fire retardant removes this disadvantage of inferior mechanical performance," Bhattacharyya says.

BARRY HARCOURT/STUFF Chicken is New Zealand's most popular meat and could become its cheapest fire safety product..

Along with fellow researchers Daeseung Jung and Nam Kim, Bhattacharyya holds patents for the product in the United States, Australia and Europe and is speaking with developers in China.

They are also working with a local feather processing company. In the researchers' cost estimation they took into account a price for the feather fibres plus an overall price inflation.

"The scale-up cost is somewhat unknown but we are fairly confident that it would be pretty competitive against standard fire retardants, even after inflating the original cost," Bhattacharyya said.

The chicken feather retardant could be a direct replacement for APP. "The testing results are fantastic, we are confident," Bhattacharyya says.

The method has been proven in the lab and has been tested against various industry standards but he says producing the product on a larger scale, and making sure it is compatible with manufacturing processes, will need private or public investment.

Kerry Mulqueen​ from the Poultry Industry Association says the alternative use for feathers is welcomed by the industry.

"It's always good to hear of solutions like the one at Auckland University if it results in a further outlet for this industry byproduct."

Mulqueen says in New Zealand feathers are generally not disposed of as waste. They are typically collected and taken to rendering plants where they are washed and sent to China for use as insulation for coats, sleeping bags and pillows.

Bhattacharyya says his team is ready for the next step, "Initial results are very promising and have attracted the interests of several multi-national companies."