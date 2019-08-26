The crisis of confidence undermining our primary industries is untenable

OPINION: I have always held the view that families' most honest conversations occur at the dinner table, often as the used plates wait to be returned to the bench and the wine is closer to the bottom of the glass.

As a child, I can recall my parents' discussions, as they struggled with every waking effort to hold onto the kiwifruit orchard in the downturn of the early 1990s. Well New Zealand you need to know that the conversations happening in our rural homes across the country are the tensest in a generation.

There is a palpable sense of stress and unrelenting pressure. The sort that makes your guts churn, the sort that can and does lead to more tragic outcomes. Our primary industries and the families that work in them feel isolated and undervalued. For some it feels like being under attack. I am not prone to hyperbole, I use the word deliberately.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Fonterra shareholders have seen their co-op announce a $675 million loss and sell iconic assets like Tip Top Ice Cream. Fonterra shares have gone from $8 to $3.63, as farmers have to own a share for every unit of milk they supply, wiping hundreds of thousands of dollars off the retirement savings of every dairy farmer.

Take our dairy farmers as an example. Dairy farmers are a tiny minority of New Zealand's population, living on 12,000 dairy farms – equivalent to around 0.2 per cent of our total population.

READ MORE:

* A2 Milk's annual profit up 47 per cent to $287 million, shares dive 14 per cent

* Let's mock Fonterra's 'velocity leadership'

* Regenerative Farming: Can meat save the planet?

* Time for the Fonterra bull to be fenced

Over the last 17 years these dairy farmers have made big strides to improve their environmental performance. Farmers have fenced and planted over 20,000 kilometres of waterways. They have invested over a billion dollars on environmental improvements over the last five years. They have been running a fertiliser budget for about 15 years now, meaning they calculate precisely how much fertiliser is needed on their farm. This has resulted in a reduction in fertiliser use per hectare.

In addition to ever increasing environmental regulation, farmers have had to weather mycoplasma bovis, with over 100,000 cows culled.

Farmers on the West Coast have seen their co-operative sold to private interests, and then as the value is released paid straight back to bankers who are wanting to lessen their exposure to rural New Zealand.

GRANT MATTHEW/STUFF Todd Muller: farmers used to say there was three things they needed to worry about: interest rates, dairy prices and the weather. Interest rates are at record lows, dairy prices are above historical averages, and the weather has been pretty good.

Fonterra shareholders have seen their co-op announce a $675 million loss and sell iconic assets like Tip Top Ice Cream. Fonterra shares have gone from $8 to $3.63, as farmers have to own a share for every unit of milk they supply, wiping hundreds of thousands of dollars off the retirement savings of every dairy farmer.

But what's causing the tears of frustration at the dinner table is the feeling that the country doesn't have their backs, in fact the opposite. Most feel that urban New Zealand see them as environmental villains.

Presently, agriculture sector business confidence is at net negative 80. This means if you asked 100 farmers if they are confident, neutral or pessimistic, 80 more would say pessimistic rather than positive. This is worse than any other sector. This is in fact worse than any other sector has recorded in the last 14 years. This represents a sector experiencing a deep crisis in confidence.

This is untenable. Farmers used to say there was three things they needed to worry about: interest rates, dairy prices and the weather. Interest rates are at record lows, dairy prices are above historical averages, and the weather has been pretty good.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones is calling Fonterra's management "corporate eunuchs" after the dairy co-op forecast another big loss.

This crisis of confidence cannot be waved away. It's at the core of New Zealand's export receipts. Dairy alone accounts for 28 per cent of New Zealand's exports. If we include all agriculture, we are talking about 60 per cent of New Zealand's exports. New Zealand is too small to competitively produce cars, computers or pharmaceutical goods. If we want first world healthcare, transport and education, we have to sell something to the world to afford to buy our first world affluence. We are all connected. If dairy and the wider rural NZ is hurting, then this effects all of New Zealand.

On top of this next month the Government will introduce brutal new freshwater targets, rules, standards and obligations. I am expecting farming and its associated activities to now require resource consents. I expect the Government to say in effect, it's time to wind back intensive land use. It's time to wind back primary industries and the impact they have on the land and water.

STUFF Economist Peter Fraser draws a ruler over Fonterra's performance.

This will be a hammer blow for a highly vulnerable sector.

I have not met a farmer in my many years of working in primary sector who does not try to lessen their impact on their surrounding environment. I have rarely met a city dweller who understands that their waste waters end up in some local water body. We are all connected. Rural rivers and urban streams, it all flows from the mountains to the sea.

Our water quality as a country has to improve, but it will take time. Let progress, not overnight perfection be our goal. For decades, successive Governments and urban communities have leant heavily on our primary industries to keep the country afloat.

Yes, that has meant big expansion in primary industry activity which in turn has put pressure on some waterways. But is it now fair, to turn back to that same sector and demand it struggles alone in a single generation to materially reduce its impact? I think not.

My plea is that we pause and recognise the situation we have collectively got ourselves in and take a measured path to recovery.

This Government has banned new oil and gas exploration, we have seen a decision against our Waihi gold mine, tourism numbers are falling, our international education sector is contracting, and now our largest sector of all is facing a confidence crisis. Are we so rich we can stop worrying about producing goods for the rest of the world? Are we so shallow to see water quality 'as only a farmer problem?'

Can I ask that at your dinner tonight, you take a moment to reflect on how we can tackle water quality together, to commit to thanking the next farming family you meet for their efforts thus far and start a conversation around how you and your family will reduce the impact on your surrounding waterways.

Todd Muller is the National Party spokesman for Agriculture