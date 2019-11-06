Soil is not a dirty word in the fight for carbon capture

Soil is an important tool in the fight against climate change

As far as soil carbon goes, New Zealand is in a fortunate position.

It's all to do with the history of agriculture in New Zealand having been relatively recent, Landcare Research and New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre scientist David Whitehead says.

"The fact is, we were largely covered with forests, which built up very large amounts of carbon and we just have not been intensively cropping for centuries like many other parts of the world."

There are two main areas scientists are studying when it comes to soil carbon.

The first is soil's ability to draw carbon from the atmosphere and store it. The second looks at minimising management practices that release carbon from soil.

New Zealand has high carbon stocks, Whitehead says, an average of about 4 per cent of the country's soil is carbon.

So for farmers, he says, the primary focus has to be on preventing further carbon losses before thinking about increasing carbon.

How is carbon lost from soil?

One major concern is that research has shown irrigated systems on flat lands are losing carbon. "It's just against all intuition, you expect to be building up soil carbon but we're not, we're losing it," Whitehead says.

He says farmers need to manage irrigation practices better.

Intensive cropping is another way in which carbon stocks are reduced. Every time farmers re-grass a pasture, soil is disturbed and there is significant carbon loss.

"The obvious practices are to avoid tillage and disturbance of any sort, and farmers are getting very good at that now."

Which farmers are getting it right, and how?

Most farmers are aware of the need to increase soil carbon, Whitehead says, and have a good understanding of the importance of soil health.

Some farmers are making good progress. They are focused on growing diverse crops, which adds biodiversity and minimises soil disturbance.

123RF Keeping soil covered in crops is an important way farmers can prevent carbon losses.

"If you increase soil carbon, you get many other benefits," Whitehead says.

"You get better aeration, better water-holding capacity, better nutrient-holding capacity, the structure of the soil is better."

Healthier soil promotes plant production and sustainable crop yield, growing better crops for animals to feed on which benefits animal health and production.

There is also a large group of farmers who would like to do something about soil carbon but are tied into conventional practices, Whitehead says.

What are the ways in which farmers can improve carbon retention?

There are things that farmers can do using the conventional systems they've got, Whitehead says, but to really get serious about it they'll have to challenge the systems they are using and look at alternatives.

David Whitehead, from Landcare Research, says New Zealand's pastoral soils are approaching carbon saturation.

Keeping the surface of the soil covered in vegetation all the time would protect against carbon loss.

Growing grass is not so much of an issue, but growing maize, for example, takes carbon away from the system.

"It's really important to ensure that there is a winter crop planted immediately to cover the ground and start putting carbon in once the maize is gone."

Farmers can also look at grazing regimes. "If you can reduce the intensity and the duration at certain times of the year, then that would lead to more carbon going into the soil."

Adding more diversity in the composition of pastures, including clovers, plantain and other species could help too, Whitehead says.

JOHN COWPLAND/STUFF Scientists have found irrigated systems on flat lands are losing carbon.

There is the evidence that deeper-rooted plants, like lucerne, put carbon deeper into the soil profile. "We know that down below say half a metre, the capacity to store carbon is much greater."

What about more radical changes?

Another opportunity that is being considered by researchers is full inversion tillage.

When renewing a pasture, instead of turning over just the top part of the soil, farmers would take half a metre, turn it over and bury the carbon-rich soil at the bottom, where it would be retained.

"You expose the lower-carbon soil to be able to grow grass more rapidly and that would increase the carbon input going to the top of the soil."

Full inversion tillage is promising, Whitehead says, but many farmers see it as extreme.

SUPPLIED Avoiding tillage and bare soil protects against carbon loss and maintains healthier soil.

"You certainly wouldn't want to do it to all of your farm, and you certainly wouldn't want to do it more than once every 20 years."

What's still unknown?

The accuracy with which soil carbon can be measured is a sticking point, Whitehead says.

Changes in soil carbon are really slow. "We would argue that you can't really measure a change with certainty within a five-year period."

He says another issue is the spatial variability is so high that measuring carbon requires a lot of sampling and analysis.

SUPPLIED Planting diverse crops helps keep soil healthy and benefits production for farmers.

Whitehead says it's important to be cautious about claims being made about practices that are extreme or out of the ordinary.

"There are some claims being made about increases in soil carbon that are just not realistic."

There has been very little work done on many of these new systems and improvements need to be measured rigorously and substantiated with evidence.