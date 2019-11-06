Mānuka plantations to replace wild capture as honey sector faces two-speed market

The mānuka industry is moving from wild capture to plantation honey.

New standards introduced for mānuka honey are fast changing the way honey is sourced and marketed.

The new standards were introduced by the Ministry for Primary Industries early in 2018.

Honey that doesn't meet the mono-floral definition has since fallen in price by 45 to 65 per cent, My Farm economist Con Williams said.

Genuine mānuka honey, as defined by the new standard, has had prices hold steady.

The market was going through a consolidation and rationalisation phase, Williams said.

"A little bit of it's been prompted by the MPI definition and standard for mānuka honey, but then there was probably signs earlier that the market was starting to moderate, in particular because there were some less than favourable practices in terms of blending going on," he said.

Williams said the stability in pricing for mono-floral mānuka honey was remarkable because it followed a period when prices had more than doubled.

Between 2012 and 2017, exports of honey with a UMF rating of five to 15 rose from around $100 million to above $200m, while the prices of UMF honey rated 15+ more than tripled.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Mānuka honey production is set to move from wild capture to plantation.

From 2015 to 2017, at the height of the market, clover honey prices ranged from $9-$11/kg but have now fallen 45 per cent, the report said.

Lower-rated UMF honey prices have fallen 62 per cent from the peak period of 2014 to 2016. Prices are now at a similar level to clover honey after peaking at $15-$16/kg.

Tony Wright, Comvita's general manager of market access, said the trend was seen around the world, "which unfortunately is causing concern for many involved in our industry".

Williams said the market impact of the standard had been "brutal".

There were many reports of honey that hadn't made the new mono-floral mānuka standard selling for prices at or below the cost of production.

Honey production was now set to move from "wild capture" to plantation mānuka. Companies like Comvita were already planting thousands of hectares of special cultivar mānuka, Williams said.

SUPPLIED Con Williams says mānuka honey production will shift away from wild capture.

Deer farming provided an example of a similar period of change, he said.

"It started out as wild capture and now most of the deer supply in New Zealand is farmed deer and they continue to work on things like genetics and farm management systems."

The mānuka industry had now moved beyond the pioneer phase, he said. My Farm Investments had been working with Comvita on a commercial model for plantation honey cultivation.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Comvita has planted 2.3 million seedlings on more than 2000ha in the North Island this year.

Comvita chief supply chain officer Colin Baskin said the company had been investing in a mānuka improvement programme for 12 years.

"We actively test the agronomics of growing mānuka in large-scale plantations," he said.

Baskin said this year Comvita had planted 2.3 million seedlings on more than 2000ha in the North Island and had carried out commercial trials in the South Island.

SUPPLIED Tony Wright says the same standard used on export honey should be enforced for mono-floral mānuka honey sold domestically.

Since 2016, Comvita had established 12 seed nurseries and planted more than 6.3 million mānuka seedlings.

Next year, the company expected to plant 2.8 million seedlings.

But the scale and cost of establishing mānuka plantations posed a challenge for independent landowners, Williams said.

"The new rules and regulations probably do favour the larger-scale businesses that have good [intellectual property] in that space, and partnerships or access to capital to do that," Williams said.

n/a Comvita has been developing special cultivar mānuka plantations to help meet steady demand for mānuka honey.

The new standards don't apply domestically, which is an issue Williams said needed addressing.

"You've got the Chinese grey channel trade that has fuelled a lot of companies' growth in recent years."

The "grey" channel is the name given to the practice of buying and posting products on behalf of someone else, and of products making their way into China as gifts or with tourists.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Fijian workers are planting special cultivars of mānuka trees on a 900ha property in the Whanganui region.

Honey traded in the grey channel has boosted the reputations of some producers but without the standard applying to domestic honey, mānuka's reputation could be damaged.

"There could be still some product that is a blend of a whole lot of other honeys and not so much genuine mānuka honey making its way into the international market place.

SUPPLIED Colin Baskin says Comvita will plant 2.8 million mānuka seedlings next year.

"Fundamentally I think having a standard is really important for the long-tern reputation and trust around mānuka honey that's produced out of New Zealand," Williams said.

Wright said the same standard MPI used on export honey should be enforced for mono-floral mānuka honey sold domestically.

He said the regulatory definitions could also be confusing for shoppers as they identified two product categories: mono-floral mānuka, which was mostly mānuka honey, and multi-floral mānuka, which contained some mānuka honey but was mostly honey from other sources.

"We don't think it is fair to expect consumers to work this out for themselves, so this aspect of the overall definition does require further clarification," he said.