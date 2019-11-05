Warning to farmers after bank details changed via Fonterra app

A South Taranaki couple were alarmed to find themselves locked out of their farm management app and someone else in line to receive their milk cheque.

Sindy Hooper said farmers need to be vigilant, after an unauthorised bank account change request made through Fonterra's On Farm app was processed by the dairy co-op.

"We received an email from Fonterra saying that our bank account change had been actioned, we had not made this request," she said.

"So I telephoned Fonterra and the first office lady I spoke to said, 'It's just hoax, ignore it.'"

READ MORE:

* Hacked Uber account charges Tauranga woman for rides in Poland

* Hacker steals thousands from Kiwi victims using complex scam

* Elaborate scam hits New Zealand's building industry

Unhappy with the response, Hooper asked for more investigation.

"We have had a call today to say the email is a legit email from Fonterra and that someone logged into our On Farm app and requested that our bank account be changed to an ASB account in Lower Hutt."

GETTY IMAGES A South Taranaki couple were alarmed to find someone else set to collect their Fonterra milk payment.

Hooper and her husband, Lyall, live in Waitotara, about 30 minutes from Whanganui, and have never banked with ASB.

After an attempt to access the app, the couple found their login details had also been changed.

"We have had to change our password and this has now gone further to be investigated," she said.

SCREENSHOT In a Facebook post on Friday, Sindy Hooper urged other farmers to contact Fonterra immediately if they received the same email.

"If I hadn't have gone with my gut instinct and questioned the first person I spoke to, someone else would have received our milk money on the 20th of the month."

Hooper declined to say how much would have been lost if she hadn't noticed the email.

"We get hundreds and hundreds of emails a day and I guess it was just lucky that I saw the email and rang the number."

Fonterra responded quickly once she spoke to the right person, Hooper said.

An investigation was ongoing, she believed.

Hooper urged anyone who received the same email to call Fonterra immediately.

A Fonterra spokeswoman said access to the app required a username and password to be entered.

"This is an important reminder to keep those details safe, just as you would with things like credit cards."

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Netsafe chief executive Martin Cocker said apps were just as vulnerable as websites when secured with a password and email.

​Netsafe chief executive Martin Cocker said apps were just as vulnerable to criminal activity as websites when secured by a password and email.

"You might have fingerprint access for your phone but that's only an added layer of protection on your phone, not on the individual apps," he said.

"It doesn't stop someone downloading an app to their own phone and accessing it there if they know your login details."

Cocker said having different passwords for different apps was important and recommended using two-factor authentication when it was an option.

Apps using two-factor authentication require a single-use code, usually sent by text, to be entered in addition to a password before access is granted.

While the email notifying the Hoopers of the bank account change had been legitimate, Cocker warned against clicking links in any emails about online activity.

"If you are suspicious, always call the company to check."