$1.50 for 1000 hens: Hamilton man desperate to rehome birds after accidentally winning auction

A man is desperate to re-home 1000 hens after he accidently bought them in an online auction for $1.50.

Steve Morrow from Hamilton said he saw the "urgent sale" on Trade Me and thought he was bidding for only one bird.

But when he won the auction at 11am on Sunday, he was told by the seller, Matthew Blomfield, that he had in fact bought 1000 of them.

The ad read that a small free-range egg farm based in Massey, West Auckland, was closing down and needed to be vacated by Monday.

"As a matter of urgency, we need to move approximately 1000 hens," it read.

The sale was for "one 1000" birds, a mixed age flock of brown shavers and highlines.

Morrow said he thought the highest bidder could take as many birds as they wanted and the seller would continue to auction the rest of them off until they were all gone.

He said he put in an auto bid for $20, thinking he could at least get two hens.

"When the auction closed, I thought 'this is great', I could take as many birds as I wanted," Morrow said.

"But when I spoke to the man and he said it was for 1000 hens ... holy moly, I was stunned, I can tell you that."

He said he had read the ad more than three times and admitted the "wording was confusing".

Blomfield told Stuff the ad was pretty clear – it mentioned 1000 hens three times, once in the title and twice in the ad description.

"It's pretty bloody hard to get that wrong," Blomfield said.

He said he contacted Morrow and conversations with him following the sale indicated the new buyer was happy with his purchase.

"We discussed the logistics behind it all, he said he's worked at freehold farms. But over the weekend I think it became apparent to him that 1000 hens is a bit too many birds and must have had a change of mind."

Blomfield said Morrow should be given credit for following through with the sale and trying to find homes for the hens.

Morrow has put up a social media post asking people for help in rehoming his 1000 birds and got a great response.

"He didn't just make a mistake and not follow through. He contacted Animal Sanctuary and they're helping us interview those that have put their hands up – we want to make sure these birds are going to safe homes," Blomfield said.

Morrow said he wasn't going to let the 1000 birds down and let them be killed.

"I wasn't going to let that happen. I was going to save 1000 lives, even if I had to drive up to Auckland and feed them myself while looking for homes for them."

Animal Sanctuary owner Shawn Bishop said Morrow was an "amazing guy" for trying to get the birds rehomed.

They had interviewed hundreds of people who had shown interest and more than 700 birds could already be going to their new homes, he said.

Morrow said he would take 20 birds himself.

"The reaction on social media has been tremendous and overwhelming. I put out that post because I really want to see the birds live. The ad was worded a bit confusing but I'm happy the birds are safe."