Waimate farmer fears sheep and beef property might become forest

Waimate sheep and beef farmer David Gardner is "gobsmacked" a government policy might see his property sold to an overseas investor and converted into pine trees.

Having reached retirement age, Gardner is looking to sell his 800-hectare Melford Hills farm. He would prefer it remains as it is, but the likely buyer is a forest investor.

In fact he's already spurned an offer that would see some of the property continue as a farm, and the balance as forestry.

"I'm holding out but all those rules are based on poor science and I'd hate to see my life's work just dumped into a forest. I think it's bad for the economy and it's destroying communities.

"I've lived in this community all my life so it's going to be hard enough for me to leave, but I won't be remembered fondly if I leave with it being turned into a great forest," Gardner said.

Supplied Melford Hills, Waimate farm owners Pam and David Gardner are hoping to retire from full time farming but aren't happy their lifetime's work may turn into pine forests.

An award winner for his cutting edge innovation, Gardner said with commodity prices at an all-time high, and interest rates that looked to be permanently low, there were good prospects for farming.

"It leaves me gobsmacked that they [the Government] can bring in something like this.

"Maybe the price [of the farm] is too high but the forestry people are only paying the price because of subsidies and carbon credits. They can do that and sell it to the airline industry to offset their carbon use, but we can't plant trees to offset ours on our own property."

At present farmers cannot aggregate their plantings – shelter belts, riparian strips – and claim carbon credits off them.

Forest Owners Association president Peter Weir has hit back at claims that the rules for overseas investment in farms for forest planting are "totally out of control".

"Anyone can go to the Overseas Investment Office website and see the approvals for actual purchases of New Zealand farmland for planting. The total over the past year is a mere 8600ha.

"That 8600ha represents only one-thousandth of the total land in sheep and beef farming for New Zealand. It's hardly a takeover as some of the news media are trying to pretend," Weir said.

SUPPLIED The Melford Hills, Waimate, farm is highly developed, with 120 paddocks on 800 hectares.

The value of that land was a fraction of the overseas investment approved in the dairy industry over the past year. Dairy company sales of Westland Milk, New Zealand New Milk and Mataura Valley Milk have been nearly four times greater than the forestry total.

Carbon credits also played a part in farmer decisions.

"The carbon credits are currently a modest $25 a tonne. But farmers are apprehensive about the costs of complying with freshwater reform and the adjustment which will be necessary to reduce farm greenhouse gas emissions under the terms which have recently been agreed to with the Government."

"New Zealand has tough greenhouse gas emission targets, and to meet them, large areas of farmland will have to be planted in trees to sequester carbon from the atmosphere," Weir said.

SUPPLIED The farm has two homes, one of four bedrooms, the other three.

Real estate agent Michael Richardson, who is handling the sale, said confidence in farming was at an all-time low even though prices were as good as they had ever been.

"There are farmers making more money out of sheep and beef than they've ever made but they're not enjoying it.

"This farm's got lots of shelter belts but they can't claim carbon credits on those. I've got no problems with trees in areas where they should be – such as in hill country where it isn't so good for farming — but when it's taking good farming land, I do have a problem," Richardson said.