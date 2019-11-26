I'm a gay farmer and I've 'come out' at every job interview

Working my way to landing a big management job meant moving often, and at every interview I have had to come out again and again. (FILE PHOTO)

OPINION: I don't ever remember being the slightest bit interested in girls.

I grew up in Eketahuna, a small country town where I suffered my way through primary school, then high school. I left school as soon as I was legally able to, to go work in the dairy industry.

I had major crushes on a few boys at high school and came out as gay for the first time shortly after my 16th birthday to my group of friends, who had figured it out anyway.

Small town culture surprised me and still does; these were the "bogans" with mullets, rugby-playing, beer-drinking type of friends and not even one batted an eyelid. Some even used this revelation to their advantage and tested their own sexuality out on me.

Then came my parents, who I have never had the 'I am gay' conversation with.

When I was about 18 I was managing a considerable-sized dairy farm. A hook-up turned into something more, and this was to become my first serious boyfriend.

One day we drove into town and I had to stop in at my parents' house. I hadn't told my boyfriend that my parents didn't know I was gay, so standing in their living room they met each other with no warning. My parents took it all in their stride, with no worries at all.

I have been involved in the agriculture sector for about 13 years now and have worked my way through the ranks to land a large management job in a dairy empire. But getting there meant changing jobs every second year for about 10 years, and at every interview I have had to come out again and again. Without fail, I was asked if I had any children, if I had a girlfriend and if she would be moving with me.

When you take a job on a dairy farm you usually live in a property on the farm itself, working and living in close proximity with the farm's owners, so this question is quite standard. Often it comes from the owners trying to establish whether your partner would be willing to also work on the farm in some capacity, rearing calves or helping out in other ways, and also just a way to learn more about you.

Usually, when asked, I would say that I had a partner. If they asked if I had children, I would say "no, I have a boyfriend". This would usually be followed by a pause and then conversation would resume. I have never felt discriminated against because of my sexuality and my partner often works on the farm alongside me. We've never had any problems.

I never once had anyone take issue with the fact that I was gay, but I think coming out will always be something I will have to do.