Farmer innovation helps find water leaks fast

Like many farmers, Murray Jones was frustrated at the amount of time spent searching for water leaks. After all, irrigation systems are expensive, water is precious, and if water isn't going to the right place, it's costly and wasteful.

Necessity, as they say, is the mother of invention and here Murray Jones had a specific requirement. He set about solving a problem common to most farmers, including Marton farmer David Key.

"We have two bores, which aren't cheap to sink, and you then have the cost of electricity to pump the water," Key explains. "So, you don't want to be wasting water and costing yourself money through leaks."

Beyond financial inconvenience, there are sustainability impacts which quite literally flow from water leaks. A study carried out in 2017 by DairyNZ environmental change specialist Caleb Higham found that an estimated 26 per cent of stock drinking water is lost as leakage, which also damages pastures by muddying or flooding paddocks. This can have a downstream impact on waterways, with effluent washed into streams and rivers.

That's why, says Key, "Smart water use is becoming increasingly important for farmers, both from an environmental and compliance perspective."

Murray Jones' answer was the invention of a Water Flow Indicator, a device which provides farmers like himself, Key and countless others across the country with a simple visual way of checking the integrity of irrigation systems.

The basis of the idea is an impellor which spins as water flows through an irrigation system. When the impellor moves, water is flowing.

The Water Flow Indicator, a device which provides farmers a simple visual way of checking the integrity of irrigation systems.

There is more to it than that, of course, which is why Murray Jones took the concept to Gallagher, and together they have developed the product over the course of several years. The resulting device is available in two different sizes and fits most water lines, and is made up of a clear piece of piping, with an orange impellor in the middle of it. It not only shows water flow, but also direction and speed, using this information for the detection of irregular flows.

Installing the Water Flow Indicator at important junctions in water lines helps farmers find leaks within minutes. When lines are full with no draw on them, the impeller doesn't move and there is no leak. As simple as that.

So handy is the gadget for farmers that the Water Flow Indicator won the 2019 Fieldays International Innovation Award at National Field Days.

It's certainly proven invaluable to Key: "The Water Flow Indicator helps me demonstrate that I'm doing all I can to ensure efficient water use on farm," he agrees.

Gallagher prides itself on developing innovations that celebrate true Kiwi ingenuity, says Gallagher animal management GM for New Zealand, South America and Asia Darrell Jones. "We're customer-inspired, working with farmers to develop clever solutions to their problems.

"The development of the Water Flow Indicator to help farmers achieve smarter water use is a perfect example of this approach in action."

