Harvest yield in Marlborough looking larger than originally predicted

Marlborough Vintners viticulturist Nick Winter says warm weather in the last couple of weeks has been a "god send" for the wine industry.

Warmer weather has been welcomed by the wine industry as harvest approaches, but with it comes challenges.

Marlborough Vintners viticulturist Nick Winter said "there was always challenges growing grapes - and that's mainly based around mother nature."

Winter said the warmer weather in the last couple of weeks had been a "god send".

"It's what we needed to start that process to ripen the grapes," he said.

He said it was shaping up to be a very good vintage, with yields looking "about average".

Dry weather across the region meant water levels on the Wairau River were low.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF This year's grape yield is looking "about average".

The Southern Valleys Irrigation scheme takes water from the Wairau River to horticultural, farming and rural properties south of Renwick. Last year the system was first closed on January 29. It reopened the following day, but closed again on February 2 and was shut off until March.

It meant some vineyard operators "hand-carting" water out from Blenheim, on the back of trucks.

Wine Marlborough general manager Marcus Pickens said a cool January had extended the growing period for the vines, but they were watching the level of the Wairau River closely.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF An "unprecedented" early harvest last year is not looking likely to reoccur this year.

He said while the number of grapes that would be harvested was not looking "huge" it would be a "good average".

"The warmth, heat and the sun in the last two weeks have been really welcomed. It's ticking along now at the right pace.".

Pickens said second counts region-wide showed the anticipated yield looked positive.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF There was a total of 413,000 tonnes of grapes harvested in the 2019 season.

"​Everyone has done second counts and they've come back, region-wide. Most people are saying the numbers are pretty good.

"People are pleased that the yields are looking actually a bit more than what people were anticipating pre-Christmas," he said.

Last year, vintage workers had an "unprecedented" early call up as Marlborough's hot weather ripened grapes early.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Wine Marlborough general manager Marcus Pickens said second counts show this year's yield is looking larger than first thought.

While it was too early to make a confident call, it seemed grape harvest would be back to normal, which generally meant Sauvignon Blanc was picked in the last week of March.

Marlborough contributed to 76.6 per cent of the 2019 harvest with a total of 305,467 tonnes of grapes, which was down 2 per cent from 2018's harvest.

There was a total of 413,000 tonnes of grapes harvested in the 2019 season which was smaller than first thought, however the quality was described as "exceptional". The harvest was also 6000 tonnes smaller than the year before.

Winter said the yield was not as large last year mainly because of how dry it was.