Southland farming family cut off by floodwaters

Floodwaters surround Matt Bradfield's Southland farm. Bradfield said a helicopter might be the only way to evacuate his family of five.

A Southland farming family could be evacuated by helicopter after floodwaters surrounded their house.

Matt Bradfield's farm, near Seaward Downs, was swamped after the Mataura River burst its banks on Wednesday and he was considering calling a helicopter to evacuate his family of five.

The farm's 240 cows were able to be milked on Wednesday morning and efforts would be made to milk them in the afternoon.

However, the cow shed was full of water and the milk would be going to waste with tankers unable to reach the property.



READ MORE:

* Southland chaos as towns evacuated after heavy rain

* Photos: Southland flooding emergency

* Cattle herded through flooded paddocks by jet boat after heavy rain hammers Southland

Bradfield said it was impossible to leave by tractor and with water beginning to trickle into the house, the situation was getting dire.

"It might be time to go," he said.

DairyNZ said more than 100 dairy farms in Southland and South Otago were being severely impacted by the extensive flooding in the region.

While the scale of damage wasn't yet known, DairyNZ South Island manager Tony Finch said the affected farms were either under water or cut off by flooded roads.

LISA KING The Mataura River in flood on Wednesday morning - the river level rose after the video was taken. The building containing ouvea premix is upstream on the right.

"We're in phone contact with many of the farmers. It's a dire situation for many right now. Their key focus is to get their people and their animals to safety," he said.

"Farmers and their teams are moving their cows to higher ground where they can, and we know of some who have been able to relocate their herd to their neighbour's farm out of the danger zone."

With access to the farms cut off, dairy companies were unable to get tankers in to collect milk, which meant many farmers would need to dump uncollected milk.

"Added to this, the flooding has impacted effluent management systems on many of the farms so farmers now also face the challenge of how to dispose of this in the best way," Finch said.

Fonterra regional head of Southland and Otago Mark Robinson,said the dairy co-op was working with farmers and Civil Defence in affected areas.

Milk collection had been disrupted with a number of road closures and flooded access ways and two Farm Source stores had been closed.

BRITTANY PICKETT/FAIRFAX NZ Southland Federated Farmers vice-president Bernadette Hunt says the flooding is another blow for farmers after a tough 12 months. (File photo)

"Our focus is on making sure our farmers and employees affected by the flooding are safe. We will be supporting Civil Defence in their efforts to support the local communities," Robinson said.

"Many farms are flooded, so obviously it's a stressful time for farmers. We will be doing everything we can to support them."

Southland Federated Farmers vice-president Bernadette Hunt said widespread flooding in the region was another blow for farmers who had already battled through a tough 12 months.

Hunt said 204 millimetres of rain had fallen since Sunday at her property near Otama, northwest of Gore.

Hundreds of hectares of crops were underwater in the north of the region and a lot of baleage had been carried away by the floodwaters, she said.

SUPPLIED/HIGH COUNTRY HELICOPTERS Hundreds of hectares of farmland are underwater.

"Farmers who thought they were going into winter reasonably well set up for feed might not be in such a good position now," she said.

"People will have to look at how their crops are looking for winter and make some decisions about how they're going to get through."

While summer had been reasonably settled in her area, that wasn't the case in other parts of the region and many farmers had been doing it tough, Hunt said.

"People came out of winter feeling really beaten up over issues around winter grazing and then there's all the talk of new regulations.

"Spring was really wet for a lot of people but things had just started to dry out. People were just taking a breather and then this happens."