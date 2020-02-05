Stock owners in dry Tasman District urged to 'think seriously' about options

Farmers are being advised to consider their options with no significant rain predicted in the extended forecast.

Stock owners in increasingly dry areas of Tasman District are being urged to consider options such as destocking and acquiring extra feed.

Tasman Dry Weather Task Force convener Dennis Bush-King said hot, dry conditions had been forecast for the next month at least and he advised stock owners "if they haven't already, to think seriously about their options", which could include destocking or buying in feed.

"The current conditions are seeing a similar track down in our resources, albeit two to three weeks behind where we were at this time last year," Bush-King said, referring to a severe drought in early 2019.

"Conserving water now and making arrangements for a possible repeat of last summer is advised."

In the absence of any significant rainfall and with none in the extended forecast, the task force had moved to stage-three rationing for water permit holders not affiliated to the Waimea dam in the Delta, Reservoir, Upper Catchments, Waimea West, Upper Confined and Golden Hills zones. That meant a 50 per cent cut in their bona fide water take, which was due to take effect from Monday. Affiliated permit holders in those zones would move to stage two, which would be a 35 per cent cut.

READ MORE:

* Māpua residents urged to conserve water as demand reduces reservoir

* First water restrictions flow, fire ban in dry Nelson-Tasman region

* Soil moisture lower than normal nationwide, increasing fire risk

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Tasman Dry Weather Task Force convener Dennis Bush-King advises people to conserve water now and make arrangements for a possible repeat of a severe drought last summer.

Affiliated permit holders in the Lower Confined Aquifer and Hope and Eastern Hills zones are set to join their unaffiliated colleagues in facing stage-one rationing from Monday – a 20 per cent cut in their water take.

There is a cease take for the Moutere Surface Zone while the Moutere Eastern Groundwater and Motupiko zones are set to remain at stage one.

No restrictions apply as yet in the Golden Bay catchments.

People on the Eighty-Eight Valley and Dovedale supplies are from Monday set to join residents of Richmond, Hope, Brightwater, Wakefield and Redwood Valley in facing phase A restrictions. That means people are not permitted to fill swimming pools but they can top them up. Watering grass and lawns is not allowed but a handheld hose can be used on plants and vegetable gardens along with buildings and cars if necessary.

Tougher phase B restrictions are to remain in place for users of the Māpua-Ruby Bay supply.

STUFF Using a handheld hose to water vegetable gardens is still permitted for urban residents facing restrictions in parts of Tasman District.

Engineering services manager Richard Kirby said residents of the seaside settlements had heeded a call last week to conserve water when the the level in the Pomona Rd reservoir was depleting faster than it could be replenished.

"We thank them for that," Kirby said.

However, a break in a water main on Tuesday morning had caused "a fair bit of leakage".

"We're catching up again," Kirby said, adding that people were still urged to conserve water as much as possible.

Under phase B restrictions, residents cannot water the lawns, fill or top up pools or use water for play. However, people can still water vegetable gardens and fruit trees with a handheld hose, timer system or bucket. Watering amenity gardens and trees is permitted every second day only, again using a handheld hose or timer system.

The restrictions apply to homes, businesses and public organisations in the affected areas.