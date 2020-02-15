Queensland fruit fly: Why it cost $18 million to rid Auckland's North Shore of pest

An almost year-long biosecurity operation to stop the Queensland fruit fly spreading further than Auckland's North Shore cost $18 million and employed more than 800 people.

In January, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) declared the country "free of the Queensland fruit fly" after a collaborative effort between Biosecurity New Zealand, horticulture industry partners, AsureQuality, a number of local authorities and the community.

A Biosecurity NZ spokesperson told Stuff the large-scale field operation employed more than 800 people for trapping activities.

SUPPLIED The Queensland fruit fly threatened New Zealand's billion dollar horticulture industry.

More than 1000 biosecurity bins in the controlled areas produced 145 tonnes of disposable material – the equivalent of more than 72 standard sized cars – and required regular emptying.

READ MORE:

* $18m fruit fly operation sees restrictions finally lifted from Auckland's North Shore

* Devonport fruit fly: What to do if you spot the destructive insect

* Improving NZ's biosecurity, from home in Cambridge

Staff analysed more than 1.5 tonnes of fruit material from the zones, chopping and inspecting the material for the presence of fruit fly larvae.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF In January, Biosecurity NZ ended its Northcote fruit fly operations and lifted restrictions on the movement of fruit and vegetables on Auckland’s North Shore.

A 12-week baiting operation – which involved up to 75 operational staff per week checking more than 3000 properties – was undertaken during the spring to kill any flies that may have survived winter.

That ran alongside a wide-ranging public information effort, including advertising, liaising with public and the business sector, road signs, other display signs and leaflet drops.

Peter Russell, the principal consultant at Better Biosecurity Solutions, observed the operation as a "textbook exercise" on how a response should be coordinated.

"They achieved a fantastic outcome and eradicated the problem," Russell said.

"You can't say that too often about previous operations, like Mycoplasma bovis which has been hard to eradicate, and to do it in one year is fantastic."

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF More than 4600 traps were set in the greater Auckland area to find three different types of fruit flies.

The response demonstrated the robustness of the powers contained within the Biosecurity Act, he said.

Russell felt the $18m cost was more than reasonable considering the operation was in a highly concentrated urban environment.

The reddish-brown fly is a serious pest that can harm a range of fruit crops in New Zealand. Despite its small size, the fly threatened a multi-billion dollar horticulture industry.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Altogether, some 800 individual people were involved in the response programme.

Horticulture NZ deputy chief executive Leanne Stewart said the operation "protected the future of the $6 billion and growing industry".

It's the second fully cost-shared biosecurity response under the new Government Industry Agreement which was key to the effectiveness of the operation.

MPI said it was still working out how the costs were shared. Kiwifruit Vine Health, an industry-funded biosecurity organisation, already announced it would put forward around $1 million.

In the meantime MPI would continue its nationwide routine surveillance of 7800 fruit fly traps spread across the country with more than 4600 of those in the Auckland area.