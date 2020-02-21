A Southland 'man of the land' is ready to celebrate 100 years

Frank Perriam has always been a man of the land.

And, as he reminisced about life before he turned 100 on Friday, he said the biggest change he had found living in Southland was the difference between cultivating land by horse and then using tractors.

His daughter Claire Wilkes, said her dad had been crutching and shearing sheep up until he was in his 80s.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Frank Perriam with his nephew Jim Hoddinott, left, and daughter Claire Wilkes.

"He could just about beat his son doing it."

Going to church and racing horses were always his passion, Wilkes said.

He had raced horses with his brother for many years, and she remembers her father coming home once with a "ginormous cup".

He had won a flat race for a steeple chase.

Perriam used to ride a horse everyday

"We would ride bare back," he recalled.

Perriam met his wife Imelda at a dance and they used to communicate by writing letters.

They were married in 1950, he used to say "there was no one like her."

One of his fondest memories was travelling to Međjugorje, a town in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he went to visit Our Lady of Međjugorje [the title given to the Blessed Virgin Mary].

Perriam will celebrate his birthday with a tea part and drinks at his daughter's house with all of his family.