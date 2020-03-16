Workers take many roads to Marlborough harvest

Violette Philbert, left, and Ben Messing from Framingham Wines are ready to tackle their first Marlborough harvest.

A Greek on a working holiday, a Kiwi's first job or a Frenchwoman using her degree - every winery worker has a story. MAIA HART interviews some newbies to the Marlborough vintage scene.

As the first grapes are plucked from the vines, Marlborough's population will swell with more than 1000 skilled workers.

They come from all corners of the globe. Their contribution is vital to the region that supplies three quarters of the country's grapes.

The exact day that harvest starts varies from year to year and from vineyard to vineyard.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Violette Philbert, from France, and Ben Messing, from Germany, have both previously worked in wineries overseas before coming to Marlborough.

Last year, warm weather meant harvest started "incredibly" early - a whole week to 10 days early. This year, harvest is just starting.

For Framingham Wines, its first grapes in 2019 were harvested on March 4. However this year, the company hoped to pick their first grapes of the season on Saturday.

One person ready to tackle harvest was Violette Philbert, 31, who arrived in Blenheim two weeks ago.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Violette Philbert arrived in Blenheim two weeks ago having come from Barossa Valley, Australia.

For Philbert, coming to Marlborough was a way to use her degree.

﻿"​I went to business school. In my last year I did a Master in Wine, Business and Spirits," Philbert said.

"I wanted to work in wine marketing, but I didn't find a job."

Instead, she worked in a reading glasses business for four years.

"I was quite happy, there was an opportunity to be country manager, but in the end I thought I was missing out on something by not working with wine."

Philbert had already worked in a winery in Barossa Valley, Australia for six months before coming to Marlborough for harvest.

"A friend told me about Framingham, I looked on their website and fell in love with their marketing."

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Ben Messing, from Germany, with some of Framingham Wines' grapes.

Philbert's colleague, Ben Messing, 23, had his first harvest last year in Napa Valley, California.

"I did an apprenticeship as a winemaker in Germany, I didn't want to start uni yet because I wanted some experience," Messing said.

Growing up in a wine region in Germany, Messing said people around him always had an interest in sauvignon blanc.

"Marlborough makes the best sauvignon in the world so I came here," Messing said.

He said he made his first apple wine when he was just 16, prompting his interest in the process of winemaking.

"I don't want to work in a big winery. When you are a big team, you're just a number," he said.

"I got into this company [Framingham Wines] because of friends from Germany."

Seven kilometres down the road from Framingham, Antonios Alifragkis was working at Hunter's Wines - which had already hand picked some of their first grapes.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Antonios Alifragkis, from Greece, with some of Hunter's Wines' first fruit, hand picked on Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old had taken a holiday from his permanent job at a winery in his home country of Greece.

"This is actually my vacation, so I'm working on my time off," Alifragkis said.

Alifragkis said at Hunter's they were making sure everything in the winery was ready for when most of their fruit came in.

"As far as I've seen the way that New Zealand works with sauvignon is different to the way that we are doing it, so already that's interesting for me," he said.

"I'm trying to find a way to make our sauvignon more tropical, like New Zealand's style is, so I'm taking a lot of ideas from here back home."

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Nicholas McArthur pictured at Hunters' Wines.

Alifragkis' colleague, Nicholas McArthur, 21, is slightly closer to home.

The Kiwi grew up on a berry farm in Mosgiel, Otago.

He said this led him to completing a Viticulture and Oenology degree at Lincoln University.

"My dad also went to Lincoln [University] so I thought, 'OK I will too'," McArthur said.

He said he always wanted to work in Marlborough.

Having only arrived in Blenheim two weeks ago, McArthur said he was excited to take on his first vintage and would mostly work in the winery processing the fruit.