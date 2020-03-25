Freshly-opened egg business cracks Canterbury delivery market

Little Red Farm owners Ben and Lucy Miller are offering delivery on their pasture fed chicken eggs from their Canterbury farm..

Ben and Lucy Miller's egg delivery company is "tiny" by commercial standards, but the pair are still being run off their feet dropping off orders to customers through their contactless service.

The Millers launched the Little Red Farm from their property in Darfield, west of Christchurch, last year after purchasing 10 chickens to house in a coop behind their home and finding themselves overrun with eggs.

They started selling their leftovers at the Rolleston Farmers' Market in late January and hadn't planned on moving to delivery so quickly, but a request from one customer quickly rolled into another, and soon they were dropping eggs all over rural Canterbury.

LUCY MILLER The Little Red Farm, in Darfield, house around 100 hens.

Their route includes weekly drops in Kirwee, Darfield and Rolleston, with the latter added last week to help customers avoid supermarkets due to coronavirus. All eggs are no older than four days and have a four week shelf life. Half a dozen eggs start from $4.50.

Lucy Miller said the couple both came from rural backgrounds and had several years experience in the dairy industry before switching their focus to cropping for a more balanced lifestyle.

LUCY MILLER Eggs can be ordered through the Little Red Farm Facebook page.

"I think people like to know where their product comes from and what's going into it. People are becoming more and more aware of what's going into their bodies and it's cool to see that happening."

In September, they bought 10 chickens and were given a calf born out-of-season, which saw them adopt the moniker the Little Red Farm.

Miller said using sustainable backyard farming to rear the healthiest possible eggs meant they were able to produce eggs that were higher in nutrients and lower in cholesterol.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Darfield farmers James & Chloe Davidson have a mobile milking shed so they can milk their 14 cows in paddocks without disturbing mother-calf bonding.

The couple bought 90 additional chickens in December, making them "tiny" by commercial standards, but giving them about 600 eggs weekly to distribute among friends, family and customers.

Other small farming businesses around Canterbury are also turning to a delivery-based business model, able to operate as an essential service under the four-week government lock down period from Wednesday.

James and Chloe Davidson from family-owned boutique milk business Roan had quadrupled their delivery route to try and scrape back business after they lost 15 stockists in an hour on Monday.

Chloe Davidson said having milk in the house was essential for most families, and a delivery driver would be responsible for drop offs to ensure they could operate independently if he became unwell.

Mark Vogel, owner of The Egg Man, said he was offering home delivery and working with the Spring Collective and Ooooby – an online marketplace for local growers and suppliers – to supply to customers.​ His Ooooby orders had doubled this week, he said,

Ooooby Christchurch hub coordinator Sarah Berger said customers' average spend had increased by 50 per cent, with flour, toilet roll, canned goods, coffee and chocolate especially popular, along with the local and organic fruit and vegetables.

Due to concerns around demand due to coronavirus, Miller said their plans to grow the farm in the future were up in the air.

They hoped to bring on more chickens in June, and wanted to import "caravan-style" towable sheds to ensure the birds were constantly being moved to fresh pasture, but couldn't commit to anything going ahead in such uncertain times.

They saw the chickens as an easier way to progress in farming without having to fork out hundreds of thousands of dollars for land, stock and equipment up front, she said.

The pair planned to move onto family land, also in Darfield, in late March and intended to grow their own feed and run a fully self-sustainable operation. Using a cardboard packaging sleeve and offering a composting service supported with their environmentally-friendly plan, she said.

"There's a lot of eggs around from smaller farms who supply to local restaurants, cafes and bakeries who may no longer be needed … we're just lucky to be producing a household market item, unlike florists and our other friends at the markets, I don't know what they'll do."

