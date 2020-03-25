Coronavirus: Lockdown brings Waikato rural couple together

Dairies will stay open, but liquor stores and The Warehouse will close to the public.

Life is changing on Neil Bateup's dairy farm in the Waikato.

For the first time in many years, he'll be spending some quality hours with his wife Eileen at home, thanks to the lockdown to contain coronavirus around the country.

"My wife and I normally don't see that much of each other because of my work with the trust.

"Now we'll be spending the next (four) weeks together and that will be unusual for us."

SUPPLIED A picture from 2017 of Waikato dairy farmers Neil and Eileen Bateup. The couple are now spending some quality time together at home, thanks to the coronavirus lockdown.

Bateup is chairperson of the Rural Support Trust National Council and would normally be visiting farmers around the country, offering support and training.

"I would have up to three of four meetings a week that I would go to, some local, some involving trips down to Wellington.

"My wife, Eileen, is involved in golf, in various admin, selector and playing roles, that takes her away quite often too."

The couple also have four children and nine grandchildren they've heavily involved with.

"That's the sort of busy life we would normally have but obviously that's all come to a stop and we are living in our own bubble now."

​Bateup is over 70-years-old and Eileen is a few years behind. They're not allowed to leave their rural home in north Waikato and so their children are leaving supplies outside the house when needed.

"Like a lot of farmers, we've got enough here to keep us going without it being too much of a hassle."

​Bateup was unsure though, what he'd talk to his wife about during the long days ahead.

"Normally we enjoy watching sport together on Sky in the evenings but there's not much of that happening at the moment."

SUPPLIED Rural Support Trust National Council chairperson Neil Bateup says his work has followed him home, dealing with 60 emails and 20 phone calls on Tuesday.

There are likely to be walks around the farm. Their dairy shed is only 150m away from their home.

"We have a contract milker looking after our dairy farm and he has two staff.

"I leave it entirely up to them, they're doing a good job, and I just communicate by phone but enjoy having a look to see what's happening around the farm."

Bateup's work with the trust doesn't stop because he's at home.

In fact, the support the trust offers to farmers is even more critical now, with a drought kicking along into autumn and the response to cornavirus doubling the alert for those working on the land.

"I had 60 emails and 20 phone calls yesterday from different organisations. I've still got a whole lot of meetings but they'll be at a distance from now on.

"I think that's really going to keep me busy over the coming weeks."

The Rural Support Trust has 14 branches around New Zealand. Waikato is one of the biggest, with about 30 staff on the ground plus two in management roles.

Phone conferencing is the best tool for the trust to hold regular meetings.

Bateup said the trust is learning how to deliver support virtually, working from their homes, to farmers around New Zealand.

"We are looking at using social media, our website, Skype, Zoom, to virtually connect with people.

"It's not something that I've used a lot in the past but I'm getting it connected now."

He encouraged farmers to reach out if they needed help with feed budget plans, if they had a tech question or if they were having trouble dealing with the drought.

"We can't meet face to face but you can still get on the phone and have a yarn with a mate, a neighbour, a family member. Just keep the communication going, that's really important."

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.