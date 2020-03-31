Another day at the office for farmers in lockdown

While urban Kiwis struggle to adapt to life in coronavirus lockdown, it's business as usual for farmers.

Arable farmer Matt McEvedy said not much had changed in the day-to-day operation of his farm at Southbridge, on the Canterbury Plains.

"The only real change is in daily interactions among ourselves, just taking a bit more care and making a few policy changes around that sort of thing," he says.

SUPPLIED Sheep and beef farmer Nicky Berger says her family had been preparing for a lockdown for a couple of weeks.

McEvedy farms with his father and employs one person, meaning the farm didn't meet the five-person threshold to register with the Ministry for Primary Industries.

"That took a bit of pressure off so we could just get on with things."

While he and his wife, Lizzie, were coping OK with the lockdown, it was tougher for their one-year-old son, Sebastian.

"It's hardest for him and he's starting to climb the walls a bit. He's used to getting out and about and he's wondering what's going on," McEvedy said.

"He can't see his grandparents or go swimming every week or see his friends at daycare.

"It's only four or five days in and he's definitely not enjoying seeing myself and my wife constantly."

Because their farm is relatively close to town – a 20-minute drive to Rolleston or half an hour to the Christchurch suburb of Hornby – McEvedy said the family was very much reliant on society for most of its supplies.

"Even though we're always pretty well stocked, we're used to being able to go and get what we need when we need it.

"We do run sheep so we've got a freezer full of lamb but we get most things from the supermarket," he said.

SUPPLIED Arable farmer Matt McEvedy says he and his wife, Lizzie, are coping OK with lockdown life but it's tougher on one-year-old Sebastian.

The farm's main focus was seed crops, producing vegetable and grass seed, with some grain vegetables also grown.

The lockdown had started at an important time for planting, with grass seed already going in and wheat due to be sown next week.

"We're very lucky that the seed stores and Farmlands have stayed open," McEvedy said.

"If we hadn't been able to access that seed, it would have been catastrophic."

It was a privilege for farmers to be able to carry on almost completely as normal when so many others couldn't, he said.

"Yes, we are essential but this isn't a time to be boastful or arrogant," he said.

"This is a time to just carry on and get our job done and let the doctors and the nurses sort things out."

That sentiment was echoed by sheep and beef farmer Nicky Berger, who farms near Warkworth with her husband, Dan.

"Some farmers on social media seem to have found it gratifying to be considered an essential service during this time.

"We can't simply stop farming, that's for sure – we have animals and run systems that depend on timeliness," she said.

"So I find the title of 'essential service' a little embarrassing, to be honest. I simply cannot compare my experience of Covid-19 to that of our health workers, our supermarket workers, our police."

Berger said her family, which includes four children aged from seven to 14, had been preparing for a lockdown for a couple of weeks but there had been no panic buying.

"[It was] more an increase in conversations between my husband and I about prioritising both farm and household tasks based on what may change on a daily basis.

"There's been some crystal ball gazing, but also watching carefully for signals from government."

The farm team is small, with two block managers looking after a leased block away from the main farm and a school leaver in his first job, who started just five weeks ago.

While Berger hasn't left the farm since last Monday, her husband's normal work week requires travelling to other farm blocks.

That travel has continued but changes have been made to interactions with their employees.

"Our stock managers are used to handling the day-to-day activities on their own, however our new young shepherd is no longer able to travel with Dan in his ute.

"Even though Jamie is conscientious about his bubble, and so are we, we made the call early on that we would remain physically distant as much as possible."

A secondhand motorbike had been bought to make that easier and Berger expected there to be times when staff would need to travel to a farm in two vehicles.

However, the extra expense was a small price to pay to keep everyone's bubbles intact, she said.

Essential services to run the farm, like vets and rural supply stores, were still available, albeit modified, and everyone was grateful that for now, the business could continue.

"As a farmer, I am used to dealing with uncertainty – with weather, with market prices – there are so many variables I can't control," Berger said.

"However, this is uncertainty on a whole new level, and my heart goes out to the people and businesses that are sitting at their kitchen tables, thinking about a now very uncertain future."