Rock risk 'identified' before Waimea dam build started and budget blew out by $25m

The unsuitability of some rock at the Waimea dam site was identified as a risk before the controversial project got under way and its cost blew out by $25 million.

However, Mike Scott, the man in charge of the dam build near Nelson, said that, in his view, that risk was not fully contemplated or accommodated in the design of the dam.

"We had to change the design," he said.

Some rock that was to be used in the drainage zones of the dam embankment was found to be breaking up more readily than expected, making it unsuitable.

"Rather than layers of greywacke (strong sandstone), we are seeing small fingering deposits within predominantly argillite (weak silt/mudstone)," Scott said.

The cost of sourcing other rock for those drainage zones makes up the bulk of the anticipated $25m overrun for the project, which has taken the expected cost up to $129.4m.

Scott is the chief executive of Waimea Water Ltd (WWL), a council controlled organisation responsible for managing the construction, operation and maintenance of the dam in the Lee Valley. WWL is a joint venture between majority shareholder Tasman District Council and Waimea Irrigators Ltd.

When he announced the budget blowout in February, Scott referred to the unsuitable rock as an "unforeseen" geological condition.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The possibility of unsuitable rock for the embankment of the Waimea dam was raised in consultants' reports before construction got under way (file photograph).

However, in a lengthy report, council engineering services manager Richard Kirby and corporate services manager Mike Drummond raise questions about whether the rock issue was foreseeable.

They outline the "considerable investigation and research over many years" by environmental and engineering consultants Tonkin & Taylor (T&T), which included assessing the suitability of in situ rock material to be used in the construction of the embankment.

"Staff believe that the evidence in the T&T reports does not support WWL's belief that the potential for the rockfill to break down was not foreseen," the report says. "Staff believe that the various T&T reports from 2009 to 2018 did contemplate the possibility of the rockfill breaking down. They also anticipated that the same rock may not be suitable in the drainage zones and suggested utilising river gravels upstream of the dam site or from other sources in close proximity."

T&T's involvement ended in early 2019 and Damwatch Engineering Ltd was engaged by Waimea Water to take on the role of designer for the construction of the dam.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Waimea Water Ltd chief executive Mike Scott says the possibility was raised in reports that the rockfill could break down but that was not accommodated in the dam design.

In an interview with Stuff, Kirby said he wanted T&T and Damwatch "to talk through the issues".

"I'm going to put the onus back on to Waimea Water to work that through with T&T," he said.

Waimea Water needed to reach a "greater understanding" of the risk assessments undertaken and the mitigation measures agreed during the Early Contractor Involvement process, in particular what the contractor – Fulton Hogan Taylors Joint Venture – committed to during the ECI process, Kirby said.

The council engineering boss said he was "not involved in the detail" of that process himself.

Nor was Scott. Of the parties involved in the ECI process, only the contractor is still working on the project.

Scott said Waimea Water would endeavour to "discuss our findings with T&T once we have completed all of our analysis, tests and modelling" to see whether some of the rock on site could be used instead of imported material.

Regarding the rock quality issue, Scott said the design issued for construction by T&T at the start of 2019 did not contemplate "and presumably therefore did not foresee" the rock breaking up and a need for a continuous drainage layer.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Council engineering services manager Richard Kirby says he's putting the onus back on to Waimea Water to work through the rock issues with Tonkin & Taylor.

T&T's reports referred to the "possibility" that the rockfill could break down but that was not accommodated in the dam design.

"The possibility was identified but not expected or planned for," Scott said. "I believe the council, and for that matter WIL and CIIL [funder Crown Irrigation Investments Ltd] relied on the T&T work that [alluded] to the 'possibility' but the design did not accommodate rock breaking down ... such risk was not included in the design or adequately priced."

Scott said he was not yet able to give a detailed breakdown of the expected $25m overrun because it was commercially sensitive. However, he did say that about three-quarters of the increase was associated with "unforeseen geological conditions" including the embankment rock, filling voids in the plinth and culvert foundation along with additional slope stabilisation.

The balance of the overrun included improving the resilience of the dam through increased drainage beneath the spillway and additional grout curtain and under-budgeted items such as engineering and mechanical work.

Expected savings, already factored into the $25m blowout, would come from removing a bridge and replacing the concrete face with a geosynthetic membrane.

There would also be costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We didn't budget for Covid-19 and we will need to pay some costs associated with suspending work on site," Scott said.

Both Scott and Kirby said there were always risks with underground work.

Despite all the the testing prior to digging, "you can't give cast-iron guarantees what's there when you come to do the job", Kirby said.

Scott said that although thirteen 60mm bores and two test pits were completed in the vicinity of the dam before the design was finalised, "sub-surface estimates were based on extrapolating observations from the bores".

However, a non-homogenous, complex "almost a jumble of geology" was now being uncovered.