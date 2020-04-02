Coronavirus: Concerns for welfare of surplus pigs as butchers forced to close

New Zealand is facing an animal welfare crisis with up to 5000 fast-growing pigs unable to be sent to slaughter every week during the coronavirus lockdown.

Independent butchers were left off the Government's list of essential businesses allowed to open during the lockdown and were forced to close last week.

NZ Pork chief executive David Baines said that decision was likely to result in the pork sector having no place to house up to 5000 surplus pigs on farm every week.

"By not being able to sell fresh carcass pigs to the independent butchers and other segments, we will be faced with a significant animal welfare issue," he said.

"It's very simple, there is no capacity to hold surplus pigs on farm."

Commercial farms typically supplied pigs to market on a weekly basis and did not have spare holding capacity.

The average size of pigs at slaughter was 70 kilograms but they could continue to put on 5kg a week while they remained on-farm, Baines said.

That could lead to overcrowding of pigs in pens, which would quickly become a significant issue under the animal welfare code.

unknown By the time they're sent to slaughter, pigs weigh around 70 kilograms and will continue to gain 5kg a week while they remain on-farm. (File photo)

"Wholesalers do not have the capacity to process and freeze the surplus volumes. Freezing carcasses is also not a complete option to the surplus volume, due to the limited blast freezer and storage capacity."

While New Zealand-produced pigs could be offered to local manufacturers, most used imported pork and didn't operate boning rooms or employ staff to process the additional pigs.

Measures designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 had already reduced boning room throughputs and production capacity, and the closure of independent butchers had eliminated them as a potential alternative, Baines said.

"Ultimately, wholesalers and processors will have no option but to leave as many as 5000 pigs on farm each week and this will result in an animal welfare crisis."

Animal rights group Safe has criticised NZ Pork's call for butchers to reopen, saying the industry should find another solution to the problem of surplus pigs.

"The Government needs to stop the insemination of sows if the industry is struggling to house pigs," campaigns manager Marianne Macdonald said.

SUPPLIED NZ Pork chief executive David Baines says independent butchers need to be reopened before overcrowding of pigs becomes a serious animal welfare issue.

"If animal welfare was a high priority, the industry would figure out a way to protect their pigs' welfare.

"Calling for supply chains to re-open during a pandemic is a risk to public health."

However, Baines said putting the brakes on insemination wouldn't alleviate the immediate pressure on the sector.

"That wouldn't change anything in the next nine months. There's a nine month period between insemination and the pig going to market," he said.

"The problem we have is immediate."

Adding independent butchers to the essential businesses list would be a pragmatic decision, consistent with the classification of food producers and distributors as essential services, he said.

"Like dairies, independent butchers can take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19."

NZ Pork had been in talks with Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) about the situation and been advised the Minister was seriously considering the issue, Baines said.

"MPI clearly understands the urgency and importance of the issue, but we need a decision from the Government now."