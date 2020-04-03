Early lambs born in Manawatū surprise owners

The out of season twins are Romney lambs.

Bev and Stu Duncan thought their ewes had put on some extra summer weight – until they spotted new life getting an early jump on Spring.

Twin lambs, understood to be the first in Manawatū, were born on the Duncan's lifestyle block, near Pohangina, on March 31.

It will be another few months before other paddocks in the region are bouncing with lambs.

Lambing season varies for each region, but usually occurs from late July to September, coinciding with grass growth.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Mother ewe, Rozilyn, with her twins on a lifestyle block near Pohangina.

In the central North Island, most lambs are born in mid to late August.

Bev Duncan said their ram and seven ewes mingle 24/7 as they only have a couple of paddocks.

The newborn lambs had surprised the Duncans because their lambs were usually born in May.

The mother, Rozilyn​, is basically a family pet.

"Most of our [sheep] are friendly because we are a lifestyle block. You can get right up and pat them."

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF The lambs enjoy playing hide and seek using felled logs.

The lambs have found shelter among several tree trunks felled in their paddock recently.

It had been a warm start to autumn, and Duncan said the lambs were frolicking in the sunshine and were healthy.

Lambs born during cold snaps can exhaust their energy stores trying to keep warm. Some become too weak to feed off their mother and can starve and die.

The couple had joked about naming the lambs Covid and Loo Paper.

Another ewe with a big udder could lamb soon, too, she said.