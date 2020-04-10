Streamline systems and increase profit with 8 products to make farming easier

Innovation and performance drives efficiency.

That's the message behind Technipharm's ethos of making farming 'ezy'. Technipharm is open for business with a range of solutions to reduce labour costs, improve staff and animal safety and increase profitability.

1. DUNGBUSTER AUTOMATIC YARD WASHING SYSTEM

When 30 per cent of dairy farmers use a product, you know it's good.

Technipharm's Dungbuster Automatic Yard Washing System has multiple benefits, including reducing the amount of water required for yard wash down by up to 40 per cent; reducing the power costs associated with pumping that wash water, and cutting labour costs by fully automating a 120 hour/year job.

Suddenly, the cost of running a yard wash is reduced from up to $40/day to a few dollars a day – what's not to love?

2. FLEXI TANK ROUND BLADDER

The Flexitank R embodies the advantages of a fully enclosed effluent storage system: no rain water storage, or smell, no crusting, no safety issues, and no greenhouse gases or nitrates released to the atmosphere.

With its superior structural design, the Flexitank Round has superior strength under pressure and the valuable nutrients within can be saved and reused often with existing pumps and sump.

500-2000 cubic metre capacity, installation is a breeze with a 3-4 hour roll-out and install time.

For larger systems up to 15,000 cubic metres there is the ECOBAG.

3. THE GENTLER ANIMAL CONTROL UNIT

Staff safety is paramount when handling livestock under stress.

The Gentler Animal Control Unit is a one-piece pacifier that settles the animal into a passive state using gentle neuron frequencies, allowing you to perform animal husbandry procedures safely and effectively.

The Gentler works to prevent the release of the stress hormone cortisol the stress hormone, stressed and flighty animals increase the handling danger risk and can potentially result in injury to man and beast.

4. HOOFCARE HANDLER

The new Hoofcare Handler is ideal for hoof care, general animal handling and veterinary work.

The redesigned and upgraded Hoofcare Handler permits an efficient and quality hoof care session to reduce lameness, whilst ensuring staff safety.

With the ability to fully access the animal from all sides and safely stop the next animal from entering the crate, a proper Dairy Handler head bail, non-slip clutch winches and adjustable front hoof supports you and your staff can do the job right, first time, everytime.

5. DAIRY CADDY

The Technipharm range of braked mobile platforms or Dairy Caddy is the safe and steady way for staff to undertake tail painting, AI, herd testing and pregnancy testing – or anything that requires them to be on the same level as the animal's rear end!

The strong, well-constructed aluminium stool on wheels has a foot-operated brake release so it can safely be parked when working or travel the full length of the dairy.

There are 4 models available: slimline plus, large, extendable and the all new slimline plus plank which gives an up to 3.5 metre long work platform.

6. CATTLE HANDLERS

Cattle Handlers are a key piece of safety equipment for handling cattle.

Technipharm's high-performance Cattle Handlers are custom-designed and built with purpose, price and design perfectly matched. With over the 30 years field experience they have found that often set models may have too few or too many features which results in paying too much or too little for what each farmer needs to get the job done. Technipharm's Infinity custom build program has solved that problem and gives their clients exactly what they require.

Technipharm also offers a brand upgrade policy, which gives an 80 per cent trade value guarantee to the next model up within five years.

7. INFINITY SMART YARD

Technipharm's Infinity Smart Yards are popular with professional stockmen for a very good reason.

The custom-designed, built-to-order yards are designed based on animal behaviour science increasing staff safety and animal performance.

Improved animal flow can shave 1-2 minutes per animal off the handling sequence, reducing labour costs and improving safety. To get stock back to pasture means increased grazing time and thus pile on more meat

The Infinity Smart Yard makes it truly possible for one person to safely and efficiently handle and draft animals.

8. AUTOMATIC TEAT SPRAYING SYSTEM

Repetitive tasks are often first in line for an upgrade to artificial intelligence – and Technipharm's Automatic Teat Spraying System has created an efficient alternative to a traditionally time-consuming and dangerous job.

Teat Spray vapour has proven to be dangerous to respiratory systems and thus should be avoided to be inhaled. Taken that manual teat spraying also takes a lot of time it makes sense to automate the task.

The benefits of an automatic teat spraying system include fewer overall infections, better teat condition, increased milking speed and cow flow, reduced labour and improved safety for all staff in the shed.

For more information about these products and more, head to www.technipharm.co.nz.