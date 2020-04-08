Dry weather and coronavirus restrictions heaping pressure on Nelson farmers

With no rain on the horizon, the window for growing winter feed on the Waimea Plains is closing fast. (File photo).

The combination of dry weather and coronavirus restrictions is heaping pressure on Tasman's pastoral farmers heading into winter.

Many parts of the region are still yet to receive significant rainfall as temperatures drop and the days begin to shorten.

Nelson Federated Farmers provincial president Martin O'Connor said the lack of rain was proving to be a big problem for farmers throughout Nelson and Tasman.

"We are still very much in the grips of drought. Some areas have had bits of rain, but most of the area hasn't."

READ MORE:

* Government to offer relief to drought-affected Tasman farmers

* Alliance Nelson plant prioritises livestock from dry Nelson-Tasman region

* Stock owners in dry Tasman District urged to 'think seriously' about options

O'Connor said areas like the Motueka Valley, Tapawera, Korere, Dovedale and the Waimea Plains were the worst affected.

He said with the days shortening and temperatures dropping, the window for growing winter feed for stock was starting to close.

"The winter crops are sitting there and really going nowhere because of a lack of rain.

"I can't see much rain heading our way in the short term, but we desperately need it."

O'Connor said complications arising from the coronavirus lockdown had made the situation a whole lot worse.

While farmers were trying to offload their stock to reduce the amount of feed required, getting them off farms was a slow process.

"The natural linkages of sale yards and freezing works are not working particularly efficiently at the moment. It's still happening, but it's slow."

Alliance Group general manager for livestock and shareholder services Danny Hailes said the co-operative had been working with MPI and other companies to adopt a strict set of rules to help prevent further spread of Covid-19 – including social distancing and personal protective equipment.

Hailes said this had resulted in a reduction in processing capacity at their plants and reduced capacity across the entire red meat sector, as the new process is bedded in.

"Given it is peak season, our Nelson plant is operating both day and night shifts in an effort to process farmers' livestock as soon as practicable within the safe working limits currently in place.

"Processing waiting times for farmers are significantly longer than normal. At this stage, we estimate several weeks so we are encouraging farmers to plan ahead and talk with their livestock representative for specific booking times."

supplied Alliance Group livestock and shareholder services general manager Danny Hailes said the co-operative was doing their best to keep up with demand in "extremely challenging circumstances".

Some areas in Nelson were faring better than others, with Golden Bay and Murchison in a much better position. The dry weather had also been very good for the grape and apple harvests in Nelson.

Golden Bay Federated Farmers provincial president Wayne Langford said while water tables were still low, heavy rains in March had allowed for good winter feed growth on their side of the Takaka Hill.

Langford said the coronavirus restrictions had also put some pressure on farmers looking to destock, despite the increased level of feed.

He said while smaller farms were finding it almost "business as usual", for larger farms with employees in multiple bubbles there were some challenges adhering to the self-isolation guidelines.

"It only takes one staff member to slip up and break the rules and all of a sudden they're in self-isolation."

Top of the South Rural Support Trust chairman Richard Kempthorne said some farmers in Tasman district would need help to get through the situation.

"The area that's most affected is the Motueka Valley and Tapawera.

"There's a few who are really struggling. The biggest proportion of farmers are in a tight corner but they've actually got enough feed and have been able to prepare – it's the ones that haven't that need the help."

Kempthorne said the trust was looking to support farmers who needed feed by connecting them with other farmers in regions like South Canterbury and Southland.

He said at this time it was important to appreciate just how important the job farmers and horticulturalists did to provide food for the rest of the country.

Tasman Dry Weather Task Force convener Dennis Bush-King said a decision would be made on Wednesday about whether to increase water restrictions throughout the Tasman District.

Bush-King said there was a possibility that restrictions in Takaka could be increased from stage one to stage two, while in the Waimea zone restrictions imposed could be anywhere between level one and level three.

He said while the decision would normally be made on Tuesday, with the possibility of 5ml or more of rain overnight they would wait until Wednesday to make the call.