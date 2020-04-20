Coronavirus: Dairy jobs on offer as Covid-19 lockdown stems flow of migrant workers

Dairy farmers are gearing up for the busiest part of their year and will need more "good, hard-working" Kiwis than usual to get through it.

June 1 marks the start of the dairy season but the hardest work comes with calving, which begins in July in the North Island and August in the South Island.

"Farmers really need to have people on-farm by the end of May or the start of June," Federated Farmers dairy chairman Chris Lewis said.

"In places like Waikato, with a bit more autumn calving, they need them now."

Ordinarily, many of those workers come from overseas. The industry employs more than 5500 migrant workers, about 15 per cent of its workforce.

But the coronavirus outbreak has thrown a spanner in the works, Lewis said.

"There won't be migrants coming in to do the work so we have to keep the current migrants here. But there will still be a shortfall and we need to get good Kiwi workers."

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF New Zealand's dairy industry employs more than 5500 migrant workers, about 15 per cent of its workforce. (File photo)

In recent years, farmers had been competing for staff against other industries like construction and road building, and also coping with a low unemployment rate

"Our biggest competitor has been the trades and that's been booming. Good, hardworking Kiwis have had jobs," Lewis said.

"That might not be the case now, as everything slows down, and a lot of those trades are really handy on a farm."

While plumbers, builders and electricians would all be valuable assets on a farming team, Lewis said almost anyone with a good work ethic and attitude could be a farmer.

"I can teach someone to farm in a year, working on-farm and doing a bit of off-farm training.

"It all comes down to personality and attitude."

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Federated Farmers dairy chairman Chris Lewis says the industry has opportunities for "good, hardworking Kiwis".

It's not just farmers on the hunt for local staff, with agricultural contractors also facing a shortage of workers.

Daryl Thompson, director of D Thompson Contracting in Invercargill, usually employs 20 to 25 overseas staff over the peak season.

This year, border closures meant he was likely to need New Zealanders to fill some, if not all, of those positions.

But because the heavy machinery used was still relatively new to New Zealand, experienced operators were in short supply, he said.

"Ideally, we'd always hire Kiwis but we have to run a safe and economical business.

"At the moment we're canvassing the guys who were here last year to see who would come back if they were able."

Thompson's business took on three or four trainees a year and paired them with experienced staff to learn the ropes.

SUPPLIED Agricultural contractor Daryl Thompson usually employs about 25 overseas staff at peak season. Border closures mean that's unlikely to happen this year.

"For someone with no farm experience, the cultivation side of it is easier to learn and get a feel for machinery," he said.

"You can teach most people to drive a tractor but you can't put any Joe Bloggs in a harvester."

However, most of the roles likely to need filling this year would need people with a more specific skill set.

"Someone with forestry experience working with heavy machinery would be first pick but they'll all be going back to work.

STUFF Most of Thompson's overseas staff fill skilled roles involving heavy machinery. (File photo)

"Helicopter pilots, if they had a farming background or heavy machinery operating experience, would be up there."

Thompson said anyone who used overseas staff would be nervous about how coronavirus played out but the ripples would be wide.

"If we can't get them, we're going to have a lot of machinery sitting around and a lot of unhappy primary producers."