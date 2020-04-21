Farmers to 'Meat the Need' of food banks

A charity set up by farmers will soon be putting food on the tables of hungry Kiwis.

South Island farmers Siobhan O'Malley and Wayne Langford created Meat the Need to connect donated produce from farmers with processors and food banks.

Originally scheduled for a June launch, the big day was brought forward to help farmers reach those hit hardest by the economic fallout of the coronavirus lockdown, Langford said.

"There are a lot of people in need at the moment so it seemed like a good time to get things going."

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Demand for food parcels jumps by 400 per cent as food banks shut doors

* Foodstuffs pledges at least $1m in donations, recognises 'privilege' of trading

* Coronavirus: Waikato meat company donates $100,000 worth of mince to charities during Covid-19 lockdown

A year in the making, Meat the Need, aims to smooth out supply for food banks so they get quality food in regular amounts, and allow farmers to give at seasonal times when they are able.

Langford, who has a large social media following through his @YoloFarmerNZ accounts, said the idea for the charity came after an act of giving during one of his daily challenges.

SUPPLIED Wayne Langford says Meat the Needs launch was brought forward to help those hit hardest by coronavirus lockdown.

"Every day I look to do something to say that I've lived for that day," he said of his you only live once (yolo) philosophy.

"On this day, after giving meat to our local food bank, I realised how little it would take to help those in need in our local communities."

Donated sheep, deer and cattle would be processed by silver fern farmers

The first initiative to roll out would be 500 gram packets of frozen beef mince to food banks.

"It's unusual for them to have frozen or refrigerated products so we've talked to them a lot about that," Langford said.

"We don't want to give them something that's going to cause more pain but most have had the ability to store it."

The mince would be delivered in four- to six-week supplies so food banks could manage distribution themselves.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Siobhan O'Malley, pictured with her husband, Chris says farmers often donate produce "off their own bat" to people in need.

O'Malley said farmers often donate produce "off their own bat" to people in need but there hadn't been a scheme to connect the dots between willing farmers and community organisations in need of a regular, reliable supply.

"We wanted to design a process that allowed the food banks to plan and receive meat in a regular way, but that farmers can donate whenever they have the ability," she said.

"It has always felt not quite right that we farmers feed so many millions overseas, but there are still people hungry in New Zealand."

Farmers can donate livestock via the Meat the Need website, or through Silver Fern Farms stock agents.