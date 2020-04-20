Tasman District Council asks for $32.6m from Government for Waimea dam project

Tasman District Council has asked the Government for $32.6 million in funding for the Waimea dam project.

That total includes $13m to meet estimated costs of the coronavirus lockdown and accelerate the construction of the dam, $10m to help offset additional costs due to an earlier $25m budget blowout and $9.6m for a hydro power station and associated infrastructure.

The Government is looking for "shovel-ready" projects in which to invest in an effort to put a brake on the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A council staff report on the matter is due to be considered on Tuesday by the full council. According to that report, an additional 50-80 workers could be employed on the project.

Waimea Water chief executive Mike Scott says with central government and local government support, the dam project could be accelerated and out-of-work tradespeople could be employed.

The council and Waimea Irrigators Ltd are shareholders in Waimea Water Ltd, which is the company responsible for managing the construction, operation and maintenance of the dam in the Lee Valley, about 36km south-east of Nelson.

Water Water chief executive Mike Scott said the $13m total was an estimate to cover the costs associated with suspending the project during the lockdown as well as the possibility of employing more workers.

"I think, there's a win-win opportunity," Scott said. "With central government and local government support ... we could hurry the project up and soak up out-of-work tradespeople. We have a shovel under way project."

Due to the constraints of the site, adding more workers would likely mean a move to operating seven days a week and shift work.

Scott said the anticipated cost due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic including the loss of productivity and supply chain constraints was an estimate only.

"There could be more, we just don't know yet," he said.

Waimea Water revealed in February that the forecast build cost for the dam had blown out by an estimated $25m to $129.4m. Under an agreed funding model for the project, the council alone is responsible for any overruns above $3m, which leaves ratepayers on the hook for $23.5m of that estimated overrun.

Council corporate services manager Mike Drummond said it was his intention that if the application to the Government was successful, $10m would be used to partly offset that $23.5m projected council funding increase.

Council corporate services manager Mike Drummond says a "bolt-on" hydroelectric plant was already part of the Waimea dam design and a shovel-ready project.

However, the staff report provides a breakdown of how that $23.5m may be apportioned if the application is not successful and no other additional outside funding is forthcoming.

Drummond said the revised rates, and fees and charging modelling to assess the effect of those additional costs had not been completed.

"All of those calculations are coming," he said, adding they would form part of a review of the Revenue and Financing Policy for the council's Long Term Plan 2021-31.

Unsuitable rock unearthed at the Waimea Community Dam construction site has added millions to the expected cost of the project.

That meant those proposed cost allocations would be up for consultation. Drummond said he expected the corresponding submissions and discussion would be robust.

A table loan funded over 30 years at 4.5 per cent is assumed in the staff report, leading to annual loan repayments of about $1.43m. The irrigator share of $651,412 is recoverable from properties in the "zone of benefit" for the dam that have affiliated water permits.

Another $320,317 would be funded by the Urban Water Club, which includes Richmond, Brightwater, Wakefield, Mapua, Pohara, Collingwood, Murchison, Tapawera and Upper Takaka. It also includes Takaka for firefighting only.

The remaining $455,543 would be for the public good and environmental flow elements of the dam funding model. Of that total, 70 per cent would be recovered as a fixed charge across the district and 30 per cent as a rate on capital value within the zone of benefit.

Although the calculations were yet to be completed, Drummond said a quick "back of a cigarette packet" estimate indicated the district-wide fixed charge could increase by about $14 to $15 per property.

A "bolt-on" hydroelectric plant was already part of the dam design, earmarked for a later date. It was a shovel-ready project, Drummond said.

The council meeting is due to be held via an audiovisual link from 9am on Tuesday.